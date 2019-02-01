Randy and Christy Feldmann, Washington, are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Elin Feldmann, Washington, to John Schmidt, St. Louis, son of Eric and Diane Schmidt, Valencia, Calif.
Elin is a 2009 graduate of Washington High School and a 2015 graduate of Missouri University of Science and Technology, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in civil and architectural engineering. She is employed at ROSCH Company as a design engineer.
John is a 2011 graduate of Valencia High School, Calif., and a 2015 graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla., where he earned a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering. He is employed at Boeing as a design engineer.
The couple eagerly anticipates receiving the sacrament of marriage Nov. 23, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes, Washington.