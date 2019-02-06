Bob and Chris Dzurick, Washington, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, with a party for family and friends at the V.F.W. Post 2661 in Washington, where their wedding reception was held.
Mr. Dzurick and the former Miss Struttmann were united in marriage Jan. 11, 1969, at St. Francis Borgia Church in Downtown Washington. Father Silvin officiated at the ceremony.
The Dzuricks’ children are Tina McCarthy (Brendan), Stacie Guenther, Christi Leslie (Nate), Joshua Dzurick and Ashley Thornton (Greg). They have eight grandchildren and one more on the way. They include Samantha, Tyelar, twins Calvin and Zachary, Jacob, Zadien, Lauren and Emma.