Dean-McBride
Carol Jean McBride and Dr. Philip Douglas Dean, both of Warrenton, were united in marriage Jan. 26, 2019, at Warrenton Wesleyan Church. Pastor Vaughn Telfer officiated at the 3 p.m. double-ring ceremony.

The bride was given in marriage by a friend of the couple, Randy Quinn.

Also in attendance were Interim Pastor Phil Harris and his wife, Betty Lou Harris, and the bride’s grandson, Gavin Chilson.

A reception was held at the church.

After an extended honeymoon trip to Leavenworth, Kan., the couple, who are both retired, reside in Warrenton.