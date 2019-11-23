Tracy and Dorothy Brown, Gerald, will soon celebrate their 71st wedding anniversary. Mr. Brown and the former Dorothy Ware were united in marriage Dec. 18, 1948.
The couple spent their careers as educators. She was an elementary school teacher, and he was a teacher and school administrator. Mr. Brown retired as a junior high school principal in 1980.
Following retirement, they moved to their farm near Gerald and raised registered Angus cattle for more than 20 years. Both before and after retirement, the couple travelled extensively, especially in Europe and the United Kingdom. The Browns still reside on their Hidden Valley Farm.
Tracy and Dorothy Brown have a daughter, Yvonne, and son-in-law, Michael Byrne, two grandsons, Matthew (Becky) and Timothy (Mary Ellen), and three great-granddaughters, Allison, Abby and Zoey.