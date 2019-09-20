Austin-Gerhart
Rhianon Brown Photography

Eric and Amy Austin, Springfield, announce the engagement of their daughter, Kate Austin, Kansas City, to Alex Gerhart, Kansas City, son of Garry and Terri Gerhart, Washington.

Kate is a 2012 graduate of Kickapoo High School and a 2016 graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia, where she earned a degree in journalism.

Alex is a 2010 graduate of Washington High School and a 2014 graduate of Missouri University of Science & Technology in Rolla, where he earned a degree in architectural engineering.

The couple plan a March 27, 2020, wedding near Springfield.