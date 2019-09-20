Eric and Amy Austin, Springfield, announce the engagement of their daughter, Kate Austin, Kansas City, to Alex Gerhart, Kansas City, son of Garry and Terri Gerhart, Washington.
Kate is a 2012 graduate of Kickapoo High School and a 2016 graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia, where she earned a degree in journalism.
Alex is a 2010 graduate of Washington High School and a 2014 graduate of Missouri University of Science & Technology in Rolla, where he earned a degree in architectural engineering.
The couple plan a March 27, 2020, wedding near Springfield.