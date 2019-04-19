Tim and Jean Altemueller, Beaufort, announce the engagement of their daughter, Megan Marie Altemueller, Beaufort, to Tyler Warren Beck, Union, son of Tom and Julie Beck, Union.
Megan graduated from Union High School in 2014 and received her BSN from Maryville University in 2018. She is employed by St. Louis Children’s Hospital in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit).
Tyler graduated from Union High School in 2011. He is employed by Midwest Military Equipment.
The couple plan a Sept. 14, 2019, wedding in Sullivan.