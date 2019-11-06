Kenneth and Rosella (Eckelkamp) Alfermann, Washington, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at The Creek this summer. They were united in marriage Nov. 8, 1969, at St. Francis Borgia Church in Washington. Father Elred Domas officiated the ceremony.
Their children are the late Joyce Alfermann; Janet Scheier and husband, Eric, of Lee’s Summit; Brenda Rues and husband, Nathan, of Fishers, Ind.; and Timothy J. Alfermann and wife, Julie, of Carmel, Ind.
They are blessed with 10 grandchildren: Theresa, Clare, Alex, Garrett and Erica Scheier, Noelle, Noah and Brielle Rues, and Daniel and Rachel Alfermann.