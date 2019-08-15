It wasn’t a record year, but still a very successful auction for exhibitors selling milk products Saturday.
There were 10 exhibitors who sold $13,500 worth of milk products in the Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction. That compares to $21,500 in sales last year, which was a record year.
The cows were not sold. The successful bidders received a dairy bucket with products, and a gift certificate.
The average payout was $1,590, lower than the average payout in 2018, which was $2,558.82.
Milk products from the grand champion of the dairy show, shown by David Ley, Washington, of the Krakow 4-H Club, were purchased by MFA Co-Op No. 2-Washington, New Haven and Marthasville, and Clifton and Tracy Vedder, New Haven. The total paid was $2,400, with the MFA paying $1,600 and the Vedders paying $800.
Jim and Sharon Strubberg, Strubberg Accounting, bid $1,000 for the reserve champion, exhibited by Breana Bunch, Leslie, of New Haven 4-H.
The other successful exhibitors and bidders were:
Brooke Vedder, New Haven, New Haven 4-H, Hackmann’s Dairy, Marthasville, $1,500;
Madeline Eckstein, Beaufort, Jeffriesburg 4-H, Septic Services, Union, $1,000;
Blake Vedder, New Haven, New Haven 4-H, Pepsi-Cola Bottling, New Haven, $1,500;
Michael Vedder, New Haven, New Haven 4-H, Michael Ley Trust-Meagan and Thomas, Washington, $1,750;
Maria Vedder, New Haven, New Haven 4-H, Pepsi-Cola Bottling, New Haven, $1,250;
Brady Vedder, New Haven, New Haven 4-H, Riegel Farms, Washington, $1,600; and
Isabelle Scheer, O’Fallon, Boone Country 4-H, Dr. Christy Bleckman and Jason Kessler, Washington, $1,500.