Listed here are the exhibitors and buyers of blue ribbon market hogs Saturday at the Washington Fair livestock auction.
Listed in order are the exhibitors, addresses, buyers, weights, prices paid per pound and the total prices paid.
Ben Loesing, Labadie, Striving for Excellence, 287 pounds, $21, $6,027.
Evie Bryson, Labadie, Dolan Realtors, 277, $10, $2,770.
Thomas Heather, Washington, Homeyer Precision Manufacturing, 270, $5.25, $1,417.50.
Ella Wessel, Augusta, Bavarian Smokehaus, 278, $4.25, $1,181.50.
Anna Kuenzel, Washington, Backes & Toelke Agri Products Inc., 284, $4.25, $1,207.
Taylor Scheer, New Haven, Top Gun Storage Solutions/ Rothschild’s Restaurant, 250, $5, $1,250.
Nicholas Borcherding, New Haven, KV Seed, 277, $4.75, $1,315.75.
Abigail Tobben, Washington, Bank of Washington, 296, $5.25, $1,554.
Dylan Loepker, Union, Bank of Washington, 276, $4.25, $1,173.
Kate Kimminau, New Haven, Mo. Tiger Scholarship Fund, 287, $4, $1,148.
Jacob Schroeder, Washington, First State Community Bank, 286, $5, $1,430.
Cecelia Heimos, Labadie, Sieve Contractors/hth Companies, 285, $4, $1,140.
Arlie Wessel, Augusta, Riechers Tire & Auto, 281, $4, $1,124.
Jessie Tovo, Labadie, WEG Transformers USA Inc., 273, $6, $1,638.
Seth Roewe, New Haven, Swiss Meat & Sausage Co., 280, $4.25, $1,190.
Daniel Mallinckrodt, Augusta, Heritage Community Bank, 272, $4.75, $1,292.
Jack Gerdiman, Augusta, Huey Rodeheaver, 282, $5, $1,410.
Grace Sorensen, Beaufort, Sieve Contractors/hth Companies, 300, $4, $1,200.
Edward Kessler, Augusta, Siedhoff Distributing Co., 292, $6, $1,752.
Caleb Moritz, New Haven, Bank of Washington, 283,$4.50, $1,273.50.
Peyton Pohl, Washington, Riechers Tire & Auto, 287, $5.25, $1,506.75.
Tommy Stemler, Pacific, Hillsboro Title Company, 278, $4.25, $1,181.50.
Ryan Westermeyer, New Haven, REMAX Today-Elisha Hoerstkamp, 282, $6, $1,692.
Destiny Boehm, Robertsville, Thermaltech, Inc., Washington, 265, $4, $1,060.
Rose Gerdiman, Augusta, Zick, Voss-Politte & Richardson PC, 293, $4.75, $1,391.75.
Kaden Golic, Washington, Rehmeier Farm Inc., 286, $4.25, $1,215.50.
Lydia Bush, New Haven, Kluba Machine, 277, $4.25, $1,177.25.
Isabella Fitzgerald, Washington, Mike and Jeanne Wood, 280, $4.25, $1,190.
Alexandra Fortner, New Haven, Sundrop Division of Pepsi Bottling, 263, $5, $1,315.
Josie Kluesner, Washington, D & H Trucking, 268, $4.75, $1,273.
Jack Glosemeyer, Marthasville, Blue Flame Gas Co., 282, $4.25, $1,198.50.
Sylas Page, Union, Sieve Contractors/hth Companies, 272, $4, $1,088.
Caroline Heimos, Labadie, Sieve Contractors/hth Companies, 261, $4, $1,044.
Jenna Loepker, Union, Dan Yoest Insurance, 278, $4.50, $1,251.
Kamdyn Heather, Washington, Bill Miller Sr., 272, $4.75, $1,292.
Keegan Rehmeier, Augusta, MFA Co-Op No. 2, 270, $4.75, $1,282.50.
Clara Nowak, Marthasville, Bank of Washington, 290, $5.75, $1,667.50.
Harvick Kleinheider, Washington, Kluba Machine/The Other Trashman, 278, $4.75, $1,320.50.
Rachel Bauche, Washington, Citizens Bank of New Haven, 282, $4, $1,128.
Cora Hedrick, Washington, Sieve Contractors/hth Companies, 273, $4, $1,092.
Louis Obermark, Labadie, Straatmann Feed and Heisel Equipment, 267, $4, $1,068.
Jordan Williams, Union, REMAX Gold IV/Jeanne Hoelscher/Koch Chi-Angus Farms, 280, $4.50, $1,260.
Lydia Otten, New Haven, 1,5 H Custom Meats LLC, 283, $4.25, $1,202.75.
James Homer, Beaufort, Brinker Livestock LLC, Bob and Jason Brinker/Corey and Stacy Baker, 284, $4, $1.136.
Hunter Rehmeier, Augusta, JM Equipment, 272, $5, $1,360.
Trevor Holland, Leslie, Dr. Jackie Miller/Walde Miller Orthodontics, 300, $4.25, $1,275.
Kylie Alfermann, Washington, Jason Kleinheider/Kleinheider Construction/ADB, 281, $7, $1,967.
Jacob Bauche, Washington, Blues Hog, 289, $4.75, $1,372.75.
Madison Brinker, Washington, JCAM LLC, 257, $4, $1,028.
Terrance Busch, Washington, Unnerstall Contracting Co., 285, $5.25, $1,496.25.
Blake Jasper, Washington, Fas-Trip Convenience Stores, 288, $6, $1,728.
Hailey Struckhoff, Augusta, Tochtrop & Associates PC, 272, $5.75, $1,564.
Wyatt Bobo, Villa Ridge, GH Tool and Mold, 284, $6.50, $1,846.
James Hellebusch, Marthasville, Show Me Auto Body, 290, $4.50, $1,305.
Ethan Voss, Washington, Thoroughbred Construction, 277, $4, $1,108.
Lauren Hoerstkamp, New Haven, Citizens Bank of New Haven, 285, $4.75, $1,353.75.
Carley Kopmann, Marthasville, Liermann Farms, 279, $4.25, $1,185.75.
Isabel Kimminau, New Haven, Alferman Air, 294, $4.50, $1,323.
Olivia Schwoeppe, Villa Ridge, Weber Brothers Construction, 289, $5, $1,445.
Elizabeth Reed, Washington, Henderson Implement Company, 282, $7.50, $2,115.
Hazel Hedrick, Washington, Denny's Restaurant LLC, 281, $4, $1,124.
Ryleigh Rehmeier, Augusta, Passion for Pigs Veterinary Service, 285, $5.50, $1,567.50.
Oliver Bruckerhoff, Washington, Hanenkamp Electric, 293, $5.50, $1,611.50.
Blake Deppe, Washington, Tom Straatmann Construction & Repair, 261, $6.75, $1,761.75.
Megan Hoerstkamp, New Haven, Boeuf & Berger Mutual Insurance, 295, $4.50, $1,327.50.
Rachel Otten, New Haven, MFA Co-Op No. 2, 256, $4.50, $1,152.
Andrew Flagg, Union, Bank of Sullivan, 295, $6.50, $1,917.50.
Jackson Piontek, Washington, KBC Custom Homes, 281, $5.50, $1,545.50.
Ethan Roewe, New Haven, Beaufort Custom Meat Processing/MFA Agri Services, 297, $4.50, $1,336.50.
Hannah Mauchenheimer, Leslie, Mercy Clinic and Hospital, 292, $4.25, $1,241.
Joshua Seibert, Gerald, Jasper Quality Construction, 285, $4.75, $1,353.75.
Christopher Griesenauer, Marthasville, Sieve Contractors/hth Companies, 284, $4.25, $1,207.
Ian Desmond, Washington, Bank of Washington, 276, $4.25, $1,173.
Garrett Glosemeyer, Marthasville, Blue Flame Gas Co., 283, $4.00, $1,132.
Keira King, Washington, Dan Mense Bail Bonds, 293, $5, $1,465.
Carter Kuenzel, Washington, Sieve Contractors/hth Companies, 275, $4, $1,100.
Andrew Hellmann, Washington, Koch Cattle LLC, 266, $4, $1,064.
Makaylynn Ray, New Haven, Dr. Jackie Miller/Walde Miller Orthodontics, 274, $4, $1,096.
Anna Dare, Leslie, TriCo American Air Freight, 261, $5.75, $1,500.75.
Connor Vollmer, Washington, Carpenters Local 1839, 286, $5, $1,430.
Lane Mallinckrodt, Augusta, Howell & Sons Excavating Inc., 294, $4.75, $1,396.50.
Morgen Dare, Leslie, Tochtrop & Associates PC, 281, $5.75, $1,615.75.
Alexa Bell, Washington, D & S Homeyer Leasing, 266, $5.75, $1,529.50.
Kara Steinmann, Union, Temperature Control Solutions, 288, $5.25, $1,512.
Nolan Kimminau, New Haven, Dr. Christy Bleckman/Jason Kessler, 287, $5, $1,435.
Maddie Kluesner, Washington, Mary Jo Straatmann, 284, $5.50, $1,562.
Claire Hellebusch, Marthasville, Heritage Community Bank, 300, $5, $1,500.
Zac Schroeder, Washington, Ameren Missouri Labadie Energy Center, 255, $4.75, $1,211.25.
Samantha Kleekamp, Union, Wayde's Equipment of Union, 265, $5.50, $1,457.50.
Sophia Fitzgerald, Washington, Bill Miller Sr., 289, $4.75, $1,372.75.
Troy Simons, Union, E & E Hydraulics/CK Crane Service, 281, $5, $1,405.
Grant Schatz, Washington, D & H Trucking, 266, $6.00, $1,596.
Morgan Schroeder, Washington, Riechers Tire & Auto, 277, $4.25, $1,177.25.
Adam Kopmann, Marthasville, Rehmeier Farm Inc., 261, $4.25, $1,109.25.
Jacob Birke, Union, Sieve Contractors/hth Companies, 292, $4, $1,168.
Gabrielle Woll, Washington, Sieve Contractors/hth Companies, 290, $4, $1,160.
Hunter Bakameyer, Marthasville, Dr. Christy Bleckman/Mr. Jason Kessler, 280, $4, $1,120.
Benjamin Kessler, Augusta, AcreMax Risk Management, 294, $6, $1,764.
Millie Roetheli, Washington, Imo's Pizza, 282, $5.50, $1,551.
Matthew Freitag, Washington, Schroeder Insurance, 299, $7, $2,093.
Isabelle Enke, St. Clair, Sieve Contractors/hth Companies, 281, $4, $1,124.
Nicole Rott, Washington, Fischer Chiropractic, 288, $4.25, $1,224.
Blake Dewert, Union, JCAM LLC, 282 $4, $1,128.
Joseph Kimminau, New Haven, Lindsay Window/Alferman Air, 279, $4.75, $1,325.25.
Paige Robinson, Washington, Dr. Jackie Miller/Walde Miller Orthodontics, 275, $4.25, $1,168.75.
Hallie Giesike, Washington, Roscoe Mayer Contracting Inc., 272, $4.75, $1,292.
Christine Gerling, New Haven, JCAM LLC, 279, $4, $1,116.
Kiera Pelster, New Haven, Gradel Heating & Cooling/Don Kappelmann, 272, $5.25, $1,428.
Addison Short, Washington, SK Contractors Inc., 271, $6, $1,626.
Oryan Ray, New Haven, Thoroughbred Construction, 287, $4, $1,148.
Kyrstin Guyton, Sullivan, Hillsboro Title Company, 283, $4.50, $1,273.50.
Grant Schroeder, Washington, Ameren Missouri, 271, $4.25, $1,151.75.
Alexa Piontek, Washington, Top Gun Storage Solutions/Rothschild’s Restaurant, 289, $7.25, $2,095.25.
William Clary, Union, Edward Jones, Andrew Clary, 277, $4.25, $1,177.25.
Brady Morgan, Washington, Thermaltech, Inc., 278, $4, $1,112.
Wyatt Birke, Union, Union Eye Associates/Aggrecon Crushing & Recycling, 287, $4, $1,148.
Mya Rode, New Haven, Concrete Works LLC, 287, $6, $1,722.
Addison Struckhoff, Augusta, Ron Frankenberg, Shelter Insurance, 284, $6.50, $1,846.
Tatum Scheer, New Haven, Boland Energy/Gradel Heating & Cooling/Don Kappelmann, 275, $5.75, $1,581.25.
Blake Schroeder, Washington, Bank of Washington, 290, $5, $1,450.
Matthew Otten, New Haven, Citizens Bank of New Haven, 252, $4.50, $1,134.
Todd Bobo, Villa Ridge, Straatmann Feed and Heisel Equipment, 273, $5.50, $1,501.50.
Abby Seitter, New Haven, Backes & Toelke Agri Products Inc., 262, $5, $1,310.
Camden Dewert, Union, Dolan Realtors, 291, $4.75, $1,382.25.
Logan Brueggemann, Marthasville, WEG Transformers USA Inc., 292, $4, $1,168.
Elena Roewe, New Haven, Jim and Sharon Strubberg Accounting, 277, $4.75, $1,315.75.
Tori Holland, Leslie, Dan Mense Bail Bonds, 290, $4, $1,160.
Annalise Dryer, Robertsville, D & H Trucking, 280, $4, $1,120.
Austin Mueller, Washington, Ron Frankenberg, Shelter Insurance, 284, $5.50, $1,562.
Justin Gerling, New Haven, Unnerstall Contracting Co., 300, $4.25, $1,275.
Luke Kloeppel, Marthasville, Sieve Contractors/hth Companies, 288, $4, $1,152.
Alyssa Deppe, Washington, Henderson Implement Company, 269, $6.50, $1,748.50.
Attlee Hinson, Union, Beaufort Ag Supply, 285, $4.25, $1,211.25.
Nicole Brinker, Washington, Williams Bros. Meat Market, 296, $4, $1,184.
Henry Roetheli, Washington, Bank of Washington, 284, $4.50, $1,278.
Ayden Pehle, Berger, Hillsboro Title Company, 252, $4.25, $1,071.
Henry Steffens, Washington, Washington Smiles, 290, $6.25, $1,812.50.
Caroline Otten, New Haven, Krakow Vet Clinic, 250, $4.25, $1,062.50.
Samuel Busch, Washington, Unnerstall Contracting Co., 274, $5.75, $1,575.50.
Jackson Montgomery-Smith, Washington, JCAM LLC, 283, $4, $1,132.
Abby Loesing, Labadie, Tom Straatmann Construction & Repair, 281, $5.50, $1,545.50.
Austin Jasper, Washington, Roscoe Mayer Contracting Inc., 278, $5.25, $1,459.50.
Evan Mallinckrodt, Augusta, Howell & Sons Excavating Inc., 277, $5.50, $1,523.50.
Payton Simons, Union, Aurora Organic Dairy, 271, $5.25, $1,422.75.
Wyatt Morgan, Washington, Dr. David Chalk, 264, $4, $1,056.
Nicholas Hellmann, Washington, Huellinghoff Brothers, 279, $5, $1,395.
Brenna Gildehaus, Washington, Show Me Auto Body, 266, $5.25, $1,396.50.
Quinton Nowak, Washington, Jimmy John's, 293, $8, $2,344.
AJ Hallien, Washington, Mike and Jeanne Wood, 276, $4, $1,104.
Justin Miesner, Washington, Butch and Cindy Jasper, 291, $4, $1,164.
Logen Dare, Leslie, Tochtrop & Associates PC, 281, $4, $1,124.
Kalyssa Eads, Leslie, Thermaltech, Inc., 289, $5.50, $1,589.50.
Jackson Briggs, Washington, U Team, 278, $4.50, $1,251.
Olivia Reed, Washington, Sydenstricker Implements, 280, $6, $1,680.
Cassidy Keeven, New Haven, Modern Auto, 263, $5.25, $1,380.75.
Timothy Logan Roewe, Washington, Unnerstall Contracting Co., 294, $4, $1,176.
Addison Pehle, Berger, Riechers Tire & Auto, 281, $5, $1,405.
Logan Adams, Washington, Schroeder Farms, 276, $4, $1,104.
Easton Ray, New Haven, Unnerstall Contracting Co., 300, $4, $1,200.
Dylan See, Washington, Walnut Haven, 278, $4.75, $1,320.50.
Grace Bryson, Labadie, Larry Bryson, 282, $4, $1,128.
Luke Hallien, Washington, Mary Jo Straatmann, 292, $4.50, $1,314.
Jack Dunard, Union, Krakow Vet Clinic, 289, $5.50, $1,589.50.
McKarra Graham, Washington, Jasper Builders, 289, $4, $1,156.
Cole Reed, Washington, Passion for Pigs Veterinary Service, 269, $6.25, $1,681.25.
Andrew Steffens, Washington, KJU Concrete Division, 289, $5.25, $1,517.25.
Jimmy Maniaci, Washington, Sugarfire Smoke House, 286, $5.75, $1,644.50.
Lucas Seitter, New Haven, Citizens Bank of New Haven, 281, $4.75, $1,334.75.
Paul Briggs, Washington, Unnerstall Contracting Co., 284, $4, $1,136.
Blaine Straatmann, Villa Ridge, Tom Straatmann Construction & Repair, 300, $5.25, $1,575.
Derick Gerding, Union, TLH Trucking, 277, $5.25, $1,454.25.
Cierra Loepker, Union, Bank of Washington, 264, $5.25, $1,386.
Luke Mauchenheimer, Leslie, Williams Bros. Meat Market, 264, $4.50, $1,188.
Gavin Rutsch, Ballwin, Dr. David Chalk, 257, $4, $1,028.
Lucas Brautigam, Washington, Jasper Builders, 281, $5, $1,405.
Peter Bush, New Haven, Hillsboro Title Company, 264, $4, $1,056.
Jacob Maniaci, Washington, Hagie’s Nineteen, 285, $5.50, $1,567.50.
Landon Baynes, Berger, Northern Star, 283, $6, $1,698.
Kylie Kuenzel, Washington, Bank of Washington, 251, $4, $1,004.
Logan Heather, Washington, Citizens Bank of New Haven, 286, $4, $1,144.
Jared Kopmann, Marthasville, AcreMax Risk Management, 288, $4.25, $1,224.
Colton Moritz, New Haven, Riechers Tire & Auto, 282, $6.25, $1,762.50.
Joseph Clary, Union, Oltmann Funeral Home, 276, $4.25, $1,173.
Dominic Page, Union, REMAX First Gold, John J. Fischer, 268, $4, $1,072.