A 34-year-old Union area man was charged with domestic assault for allegedly throwing a large glass bottle at a woman and injuring her.
Franklin County deputies were dispatched to a home in the 5000 block of Highway V, Union, at 12:04 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, for a domestic disturbance.
At the scene authorities located Daniel J. Neal seated on a couch in the living room of the home. The victim was standing near a bedroom with blood on her head, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies were told by the couple that they had been arguing. The woman stated Neal was shouting at her and then spit in her face. The woman also stated Neal had been drinking all day.
Authorities allege Neal threw a large glass bottle at the victim which struck her in the face, causing injury.
There was a 7-year-old at the home during the assault who was not injured.
Neal was charged Monday, Aug. 12, in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with felony domestic assault, and misdemeanor assault.
Neal was taken into custody at the Franklin County Jail. Prosecutor’s requested a $4,900 bond for his release.