Like years before, many buyers of livestock at the Washington Blue Ribbon Auction donated purchases to charitable groups and other causes.
Listed below are the names of the buyers and where steers and hogs were donated:
Sieve Contractors/hth, eight steers and 11 hogs to Mizzou;
Homeyer Precision Manufacturing, one steer and one hog to St. Paul’s UCC;
Squeaky Marquart, one steer to Mizzou;
MO Tiger Scholarship Fund, one steer and one hog to Mizzou;
Siedhoff Distributing, one hog to the Union Food Pantry;
RE/MAX Today Elisha Hoerstkamp, one hog to Mizzou Alumni;
Thermaltech Inc., two hogs to Mizzou;
Rehmeier Farms, one hog to Franklin County FFA Foundation;
Kluba Machine, one hog to St. Johns-Gildehaus Sausage Dinner;
The Other Trashman/Kluba Machine, one hog to the Lions Club;
Mike and Jeanne Wood, two hogs to St. Peter’s UCC Food Pantry;
Blue Flame Gas, one hog to St. Ignatious Parish;
RE/MAX Gold Jeanne Hoelscher/Koch Chi Angus, one hog to St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry and St. Gertrude Picnic;
Blues Hog, one hog to Megan Fortner’s Race for a Cure;
Jcam LLC, two hogs to Mizzou, one hog to Loving Hearts Outreach;
GH Tool & Mold, one hog to St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry;
Passion for Pigs Vet Service, two hogs to Franklin County FFA Foundation;
Boeuf & Berger Mutual Insurance, one hog to New Haven Senior Center;
MFA Co-Op No. 2, one hog to Franklin County FFA Foundation;
Carpenters Local 1839, one hog to Emmaus Home;
D&S Homeyer Leasing, one hog to St. Peter’s UCC Food Pantry;
Mary Jo Straatmann, one hog to St. John’s-Gildehaus Helping Hands;
Bank of Washington, one hog to Our Lady of Lourdes;
Ameren Missouri Labadie Energy Center, one hog to Franklin County FFA Foundation;
Bill Miller Sr., one hog to Mizzou, one hog to Mizzou Scholarship Fund;
Christy Bleckman and Jason Kessler, one hog to St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry;
Walde-Miller Orthodontics, one hog to Pregnancy Assistance Center;
Ameren Missouri, one hog to Franklin County FFA Foundation;
Ron Frankenberg Shelter Insurance, two hogs to St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry;
Sydenstricker Implements, one hog to Franklin County FFA Foundation;
Walnut Haven, one hog to Camp Trinity;
KJU Concrete Division, one hog to St. Francis Borgia Parish sausage dinner;
Sugarfire, one hog to Mizzou;
Dr. David Chalk, one hog to St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry;
Hagie’s 19, one hog to Pregnancy Assistance Center;
Citizens Bank, one hog to Mizzou;
CK Crane Service, one hog to Union Food Pantry; and
Piontek Farms, one hog to St. Francis Borgia Grade School.