A Leslie man charged last month for stalking a 29-year-old woman is again in custody for allegedly forcing his way into a home, tasing a woman and pointing a pistol at her.
Tyler K. Bailey, 32, is accused of forcing his way into a woman’s Washington area home Sunday, Aug. 11, after he attempted to pick up his children there.
He was charged Monday in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with first-degree burglary, armed criminal action, domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon, all felonies. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond.
According to a probable cause statement filed by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Bailey went to the home in the 100 block of Cheyenne Crest Lane to pick up his children but the female resident told Bailey he was not welcome there.
That’s when Bailey allegedly pushed the victim and went into the home. The victim got Bailey back outside when he took her phone after she threatened to call 911, authorities allege.
Outside the home a struggle ensued and Bailey allegedly tased the victim several times after another person at the home was told to call 911, the probable cause statement reads.
Authorities said the victim punched Bailey in the throat and the man drew a handgun from his waist, pointing it at the victim.
Bailey then fled the area to avoid arrest.
According to the probable cause statement, the victim located a GPS tracking device on her vehicle that authorities suspect was installed by Bailey.
The sheriff’s office said there have been multiple altercations between Bailey and the victim, and Bailey has refused to cooperate with authorities.
Additionally, authorities said, Bailey was ordered to wear an ankle bracelet as a condition of his release on bond, but he refused to wear the device.
Resisting Arrest
Court records show Bailey also was charged with resisting arrest by fleeing and creating a substantial risk of serious injury, also a felony.
That charge stems from an attempted traffic stop in Washington.
According to the probable cause statement, Bailey left the Cheyenne Crest Lane home Aug. 11 in a Chevy Cobalt that was spotted by a deputy a short time later on Highway 100 at A. Roy Drive.
When a deputy attempted to stop the Bailey vehicle, he began swerving in the car, causing substantial risk to other drivers and was driving over 120 miles per hour.
Sheriff Steve Pelton said witnesses saw the car crash near Highways 100 and V but Bailey was located there when deputies arrived.
A subsequent search lead deputies to a driveway in the 4000 block of Highway V where Bailey parked the car.
He was taken into custody and evidence was recovered including the “taser” and handgun.
July Incident
Bailey was charged July 26 with stalking for allegedly using a cellphone to watch a “live feed” of a female victim while she was in her home.
Authorities allege Bailey broke into the victim’s home in Washington and hid a cellphone in an air vent. The cellphone was running a program to send Bailey a live feed from the victim’s residence.
The sheriff’s office stated that Bailey continually violated an ex parte against the 29-year-old victim.
The deputy lost sight of the suspect vehicle following a brief pursuit. Witnesses reported seeing the suspect crash near the intersection of Hwy 100 and Hwy V. Deputies responded to this location but were not able to locate him. As the search continued, deputies located the suspect in his vehicle in a driveway in the 4000 block of Hwy V. The subject was taken into custody and evidence was recovered including the “taser” and handgun.