The Washington Fair Blue Ribbon lamb auction Saturday brought a total of $29,735 to 19 exhibitors.
The total was slightly under the 2018 lamb auction total which brought $32,904 to the young livestock exhibitors.
Striving for Excellence, a group of bidders, bought Wyatt Davis’ grand champion for $3,200 with a bid of $25 a pound. Wyatt is from New Haven and is a member of the Country Kids 4-H Club. The lamb weighed 128 pounds.
The reserve champion was purchased by Bill Cottrell, Memphis, who bid $25 a pound for Grant Cottrell’s 117-pound lamb. Total paid was $2,925. Grant, of Union, is a member of the Krakow 4-H Club.
The average price per pound paid was $11.71. The market price Saturday was $2.
There were 24 Blue Ribbon lambs sold at the 2018 auction.
The other results were, with the name of the exhibitor, address, buyers, weight of lambs, price paid per pound, total paid:
Cole Rees, Leslie, Krakow 4-H Club, Deppe Farms, 101, $10, $1,010;
Jenna Van Booven, Washington, Krakow 4-H Club, Williams Bros. Meat Market and 6D Livestock & Sheep Shearing, 127, $9, $1,143;
Amelia Davis, New Haven, Country Kids 4-H Club, K & A Meats and 6D Livestock & Sheep Shearing, 121, $9, $1,089;
Madison Rees, Leslie, Krakow 4-H Club, 6D Livestock & Sheep Shearing and Grus Foundations LLC, 115, $9, $1,035;
Isabelle R. Gilbert, Union, Country Kids 4-H Club, GenFinity Wealth Management (Matt Rufkahr) and 6D Livestock & Sheep Shearing, 135, $9, $1,215;
Gabriel Briggs, Beaufort, Jeffriesburg 4-H Club, Select Construction, 116, $11, $1,276;
Danielle Gerding, Union, Country Kids 4-H Club, CK Crane Service and 6D Livestock & Sheep Shearing, 109, $9, $981;
Alina Cottrell, Union, Krakow 4-H Club, Bill Cottrell,133, $25, $3,325;
Kaycee Feth, Beaufort, Country Kids 4-H Club, Tom Lloyd, First State Bank, 140, $9, $1,260;
Karson Eads, Leslie, New Haven 4-H Club, Dolan Realtors, 141, $12, $1,692;
Emma Gerdes, New Haven, New Haven 4-H Club, Gerdes Logging, 109, $10, $1,090;
Bradlee Crismon, Washington, Go Hog Wild 4-H Club, Mike and Jeanne Wood, 120, $11, $1,320;
Drew Van Booven, Washington, Krakow 4-H Club, Ryan and Nicole Lause, 135, $11, $1,485;
Connor Briggs, Beaufort, Jeffriesburg 4-H Club, Select Construction, 126, $10, $1,260;
Braun Lebish, Leslie, Krakow 4-H Club, D & H Trucking, 143, $9, $1,287;
Abigail Gilbert, Union, Country Kids 4-H Club, Piontek Farms, 127, $10, $1,270; and
Hunter Straatmann, Labadie, 4 Ever Clever 4-H Club, Straatmann Feed of New Melle, 144, $13, $1,872.