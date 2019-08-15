Grand Steer
It was group buying this year at the Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction at the Washington Town & Country Fair.

A consortium of 24 companies and individuals purchased the grand champion market livestock — in the steer, hog and lamb divisions.

The auction Saturday afternoon paid the young exhibitors a total of $491,625.25, a record gross.

Included in that total were the results of the dairy gift bucket auction, which totaled $13,500.

Bidders in the 2018 auction paid a total of $473,158.50 for blue ribbon livestock, which had been the record. The total for the 2017 auction was $457,897, which was a record.

The breakdown by category:

Steers, 60 head sold for $193,376.25; average price per pound paid, $2.53;

Hogs, 184 head sold for $255,014; average price per pound paid, $4.97;

Lambs, 19 head sold for $29,735; average price paid per pound, $11.71; and

Dairy buckets, nine sold for $13,500, average $1,500.

The consortium members:

Bank of Washington;

Biglieni Farms;

Bryson Family;

Cassette Electric, Dan and Phillip Cassette;

Country Manor Decorating, Steve and Amanda Schlitt;

Jeff and Lisa Eckelkamp;

Falling Timber Farm;

Franklin County Concrete, Mitch and Kimber Parrish;

Freedom Heating and Cooling;

Gildehaus Construction, Tony and Connie Gildehaus;

Heritage Bank;

Mike Hubenthal Painting;

KJ Unnerstall Construction;

Kuenzel Construction;

Donna Pruitt;

Quality Taping & Painting;

Rodan & Fields, Matt and Debbie Brinker;

Scheer Lawn & Landscape;

Sheryl and Alan Siedhoff;

SK Contractors;

Titan Granite;

Unnerstall & Unnerstall CPA, PC;

Washington Sand Co., Mitch and Kimber Parrish; and 

Weiskopf Cabinetry & Woodworking.