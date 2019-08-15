It was group buying this year at the Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction at the Washington Town & Country Fair.
A consortium of 24 companies and individuals purchased the grand champion market livestock — in the steer, hog and lamb divisions.
The auction Saturday afternoon paid the young exhibitors a total of $491,625.25, a record gross.
Included in that total were the results of the dairy gift bucket auction, which totaled $13,500.
Bidders in the 2018 auction paid a total of $473,158.50 for blue ribbon livestock, which had been the record. The total for the 2017 auction was $457,897, which was a record.
The breakdown by category:
Steers, 60 head sold for $193,376.25; average price per pound paid, $2.53;
Hogs, 184 head sold for $255,014; average price per pound paid, $4.97;
Lambs, 19 head sold for $29,735; average price paid per pound, $11.71; and
Dairy buckets, nine sold for $13,500, average $1,500.
The consortium members:
Bank of Washington;
Biglieni Farms;
Bryson Family;
Cassette Electric, Dan and Phillip Cassette;
Country Manor Decorating, Steve and Amanda Schlitt;
Jeff and Lisa Eckelkamp;
Falling Timber Farm;
Franklin County Concrete, Mitch and Kimber Parrish;
Freedom Heating and Cooling;
Gildehaus Construction, Tony and Connie Gildehaus;
Heritage Bank;
Mike Hubenthal Painting;
KJ Unnerstall Construction;
Kuenzel Construction;
Donna Pruitt;
Quality Taping & Painting;
Rodan & Fields, Matt and Debbie Brinker;
Scheer Lawn & Landscape;
Sheryl and Alan Siedhoff;
SK Contractors;
Titan Granite;
Unnerstall & Unnerstall CPA, PC;
Washington Sand Co., Mitch and Kimber Parrish; and
Weiskopf Cabinetry & Woodworking.