There were 60 market steers auctioned at the Washington Fair Saturday, which is 13 more than sold at last year’s auction.
Only Blue Ribbon winners were eligible for the auction.
The grand champion was exhibited by Aurora Hilkerbaumer, 11, Union. The champion weighed 1,395 pounds. The price paid by a group called Striving for Excellence was $5 a pound for a total of $6,975.
The reserve champion was shown by Kaitlynn Van De Wiele, 12, St. Clair. Her steer weighed 1,320 pounds. The price paid per pound was $3 for a total of $3,960. The successful bidder was Hillsboro Title Company.
The rest of the steer auction results follow. The listings are in this order: name of exhibitor, his or her town, buyer and residence; steer weight, price per pound, total paid.
Trenton Tobben, Villa Ridge, Joe Tobben Construction, Inc., Villa Ridge, 1,185, $3, $3,555;
Delilah Nobel, New Haven, Bank of Washington, Washington, 1,305, $3.25, $4,241.25;
Emma Liermann, Marthasville, Sieve Contractors/hth Companies, Union, 1,355, $2.25, $3,048.75;
Darren Armfield, New Haven, Sieve Contractors/hth Companies, Union, 1,320, $2.25, $2,970;
Alexia Hinson, Union, Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington, 1,135, $3, $3,405;
Owen Brandt, New Haven, Sieve Contractors/hth Companies, Union, 1,285, $2.25, $2,891.25;
Mathew Wagner, Lonedell, Dr. Larry Gerstein/Dr. Fred Peet/Dr. Robert Mecker, Washington, 1,315, $2.25, $2,958.75;
Haley Hilkerbaumer, Union, Bavarian Smokehaus, New Melle, 1,155, $2.25, $2,598.75;
Joseph Jasper, Leslie, Bank of Washington, Washington, 1,210, $4, $4,840;
Logan Lane, Lonedell, Tom Lloyd-First State Bank, Ballwin, 1,260, $2.25, $2,835;
Julia Gerling, New Haven, Straatmann Feed and Heisel Equipment, Labadie; and Stine Seed, Labadie, 1,170, $2.25, $2,632.50;
Celia Gildehaus, Washington, Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, 1,300, $2.75, $3,575;
Jase Shofner, Lonedell, Farmers & Merchants Bank, St. Clair; and MFA Agri Service-St. Clair, St. Clair, 1,215, $2.75, $3,341.26;
Benjamin Roehrig, Washington, Bank of Washington, Washington, 1,450, $2.75, $3,987.50;
Olivia Jacquin, Marthasville, GH Tool & Mold, Washington, 1,135, $2.50, $2,837.50;
Erin Lindberg, Union, Sieve Contractors/hth Companies, Union, 1,265, $2.25, $2,846.25;
Kylie Fischer, Washington, McDonalds-Washington, Sullivan, Pacific, St. Clair, Washington, 1,350, $2.25, $3,037.50;
Anna Elbert, Washington, Innovative Machine & Tool Inc., Union, 1,410, $2.50, $3,525;
Cole Fischer, Washington, Hillsboro Title Company, Hillsboro, 1,250, $4.75, $5,937.50;
Lillian Gildehaus, Washington, Farmers Mutual Insurance of Warren County, Augusta; and Osage Ridge Insurance LLC, Augusta, 1,310, $2.50, $3,275;
Lucy Hellebusch, Marthasville, W.A. Rootes & Co. Grain Elevator, Marthasville, 1,310, $2.25, $2,947.50;
Annelise Obermark, Labadie, WEG Transformers USA Inc., Washington, 1,175, $2.25, $2,643.75;
Andrea Holdmeyer, Washington, MFA Co-Op No. 2-Washington, New Haven and Marthasville, Washington, 1,140, $2.25, $2,565;
MaKenzie Gerling, Berger, Bank of Washington, Washington, 1,330, $2.25, $2,992.50;
Darcy Koch, Villa Ridge, Rick Hellmann, Washington, 1,260, $2.50, $3,150;
Wyatt Meyer, New Haven, Citizens Bank of New Haven/Pacific/Gerald/Washington, New Haven, 1,260, $2.25, $2,835;
Jacob Barrett, Washington, KJU Concrete Division, Washington, 1,230, $2.25, $2,767.50;
Evan Haberberger, Villa Ridge, Bank of Washington, Washington, 1,265, $2.75, $3,478.75;
Adam Bolzenius, Beaufort, Mercy Clinic and Hospital, Washington, 1,105, $2.25, $2,486.25;
Shawna Mohrlock, Leslie, Washington Smiles, Washington, 1,225, $2.25, $2,756.25;
Sophia Helling, Union, Stine Seed, Labadie; and Straatmann Feed & Heisel Equipment, Labadie, 1,245, $2.25, $2,801.26;
Alex Bolzenius, Beaufort, Gildehaus Construction, New Haven, 1,355, $2.25, $3,048.75;
Aiden Crooks, Villa Ridge, Bank of Sullivan, Union, 1,280, $4.25, $5,440;
Elise Gildehaus, Washington, Riechers Tire & Auto, Washington, 1,360, $2.50, $3,400;
Mikala Brune, New Haven, Sieve Contractors/hth Companies, Union, 1,325, $2.25, $2,981.25;
Amy Gerlemann, Beaufort, Grus Foundations LLC, Union, 1,300, $2.25, $2,925;
Blake Fiedler, Beaufort, Septic Services, Union, 1,190, $2.25, $2,677.50;
Madelyn Helling, Union, Homeyer Precision Manufacturing, Marthasville, 1,135, $2.25, $2,553.75;
Jacob Evrard, Union, McDonald’s-Washington, Sullivan, Pacific, St. Clair, Washington, 1,200, $2.25, $2,700;
Adam Homeyer, New Haven, Innovative Building Concepts Inc., Washington, 1,350, $2.25, $3,037.50;
Luke Haberberger, Villa Ridge, Bank of Washington, Washington, 1,340, $2.75, $3,685;
Inaya R. Chishti, St. Louis, Stine Seed, Labadie; and Straatmann Feed & Heisel Equipment, Labadie, 1,230, $2.25, $2,767.50;
Cady Koch, Villa Ridge, Bank of Washington, Washington, 1,230, $3, $3,690;
Blane Reed, Union, Squeaky Marquart, H.O.F., Washington, 1,205, $2.50, $3,012.50;
Lanie Reed, Union, MFA Agri Service-St. Clair, St. Clair, 1,105, $2.25, $2,486.25;
Travis Helling, Union, KJ Unnerstall Construction Co., Washington, 1,260, $2.75, $3,465;
Cayden Mohrlock, Leslie, Mo. Tiger Scholarship Fund, Washington, 1,090, $2.25, $2,452.50;
Adam Gerlemann, Beaufort, Sieve Contractors/hth Companies, Union, 1,305, $2.25, $2,936.25;
Joseph Perjak, New Haven, BK Bluffs LLC, Washington, 1,195, $2.75, $3,286.25;
Jake Luecker, Washington, Innovative Machine & Tool Inc, Union, 1,165, $2.25, $2,621.25;
Thomas Engemann, Marthasville, McDonald’s-Washington, Sullivan, Pacific, St. Clair, Washington, 1,375, $2.25, $3,093.75;
Julia Wagner, Lonedell, Bank of Washington, Washington, 1,075, $2.25, $2,418.75;
Luke Holdmeyer, Washington, Hillsboro Title Company, Hillsboro, 1,395, $2.25, $3,138.75;
Sophia Voss, Sullivan, The Other Trashman, Washington; and Sieve Contractors/hth Companies, Union, 1,315, $2.25, $2,958.75;
Tommy Voss, Sullivan, The Other Trashman, Washington; and Sieve Contractors/hth Companies, Union, 1,295, $2.25, $2,913.75;
Ben Ridder, Marthasville, MFA Co-Op No. 2-Washington, New Haven & Marthasville, Washington, 1,385, $2.25, $3,116.25;
Nicholas Holdmeyer, Washington, Richard Kleinheider Construction, Washington, 1,290, $2.25, $2,902.50; and
Madison Ridder, Marthasville, Gildehaus Construction, New Haven, 1,320, $2.25, $2,970.