It was another solid Blue Ribbon market steer auction at the Washington Town & Country Fair Saturday with bidders paying an average of $2.53 a pound to the 60 young exhibitors for a total of $193,376.25.
The market price for steers Saturday was $1.14 per pound.
The grand champion steer was shown by Aurora Hilkerbaumer, Union, who is a member of the Jeffriesburg 4-H Club. Her steer weighed 1,395 pounds.
Striving for Excellence, a group composed of 24 area businesses and individuals, paid $5 a pound, or $6,975 for the champion. In 2018, Striving for Excellence also bought the grand champion and paid $5 a pound or $6,600.
The reserve champion was exhibited by Kaitlynn Van De Wiele, St. Clair, a member of the Rockford Rebels 4-H Club. Hillsboro Title Co. bought her steer, paying $3 a pound, for a total of $3,960. The steer weighed 1,320 pounds.
The auctioneer again was Farmer Dave Schumacher, who did his 42nd Washington Fair auction Saturday, which went for about five hours and 15 minutes.
The auction again was well attended, with most of the people staying for the entire event.
There were a number of new buyers this year, which pleased the livestock committee.
The top bidders in steers purchased were Bank of Washington and Sieve Contractors/hth companies, each with eight successful bids.
