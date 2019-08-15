Going once, going twice, 184 hogs sold.
For the sixth straight year, the Washington Fair Market Hog auction set a new record for gross receipts and blue ribbon hogs.
A total of 184 hogs, 14 more than last year, were auctioned Saturday, bringing in $255,014 in gross receipts, topping the 2018 auction total of $250,982 by $4,032.
The 184 hogs auctioned eclipsed the all-time record for hogs of 171 set in 2007.
The average price per pound paid at the auction Saturday was lower than last year at $4.97 per pound, which is down 41 cents from last year at $5.38 per pound. Market price was 51 cents a pound Saturday.
The record of $6.41 per pound set in 2005 still stands.
The average price per pound at the 2016 Fair was $5.41, compared to $5.14 in 2015, $5.29 in 2014 and $3.39 in 2013.
The average price per pound paid in 2012 was $3.69 per pound, compared to $3.82 a pound in 2011 and $2.80 per pound in 2010.
The average price in 2009 was $4.24, compared to $3.35 in 2008.
Champions
The grand champion hog this year brought $21 per pound for a total of $6,027, which was more than double the 2018 per pound price of $10 and $2,820 total for last year’s grand champion.
The 287-pound hog was purchased by the group Striving for Excellence, made up of area businesses and individuals, and was shown by Ben Loesing, 12, Labadie.
The reserve grand champion hog brought $10 per pound and was purchased for $2,770 by Dolan Realtors, Union. The 277-pound reserve grand champion hog was shown by Evie Bryson, 12, Labadie.
The grand and reserve champions brought the highest amounts at the auction followed by $2,344 paid by Jimmy John’s in Sullivan for a 293-pound hog shown by Quinton Nowak, Washington.
Elizabeth Reed, Washington, showed a 282-pound hog that was purchased for $2,115, by Henderson Implement, Columbia.
The only other hogs to break the $2,000 plateau were shown by Alexa Piontek, Washington, whose 289-pound hog was bought by Top Gun Storage Solutions/Rothchild’s Restaurant for $2,095.63.
Schroeder Insurance purchased Matthew Freitag’s 299-pound hog for $2,093. Freitag is from Washington.
Top Buyers
Striving for Excellence also purchased the 2018 grand champion hog for $10 per pound for a total of $2,820.
The 282-pound hog was purchased by the group and was shown by Taylor Scheer, 9, New Haven.
Larry Bryson purchased the 2017 grand champion shown by Grace Bryson. The 279-pound hog sold for $5,580.
Striving for Excellence purchased the 2016 grand champion market hog exhibited by Delaney Schmidt, Defiance.
The group paid $10 per pound or $2,740 for the 274-pound hog.
In 2015, Striving for Excellence purchased the grand champion, which was exhibited by Calvin Bidner, Wildwood. The group paid $3,542, or $14 per pound for Bidner’s 253-pound hog.
In 2014, Dolan Realtors was the successful bidder for the grand champion, paying $12 a pound, or $3,264.
In 2013, Dolan Realtors paid $5 per pound for the grand champion. The firm also was the successful bidder for the 2012 and 2011 grand champions, paying $9 per pound both years.
In 2010, the grand champion sold for $7 a pound or $1,827.
The 2009 grand champion sold for $10 a pound or $2,620. In 2008, the grand champion sold for $14 a pound or $3,696. In 2007, the grand champion sold for $20 per pound.
Previous Years
Last year, a total of 170 hogs were auctioned, bringing in $250,982.
In 2017 a total of 161 hogs were sold at the auction for $247,335.75.
In 2016, 168 hogs were auctioned for $246,488.75.
In 2015, 164 hogs were auctioned for $241,320.02.
In 2014, 163 hogs were auctioned, earning $230,311 for young exhibitors.
Prior to 2014, the record of gross receipts had been $217,696, set in 2006 when 152 hogs were sold.
In 2013, 140 market hogs were sold at the auction for $133,813.75, compared to 152 hogs purchased in 2012 for $153,749.75, and 153 animals in 2011 that sold for $150,676.01.
The 2010 auction raised $105,437 with 141 hogs sold.
In 2009, 97 blue ribbon market hogs sold for $106,107.75. That year, 154 hogs were entered in the competition but only 97 were judged blue ribbon winners.
In 2008, 169 hogs made it to the auction block, and sold for a total of $145,509.25.
In 2007, 171 hogs were auctioned for a total of $201,329.25.
Per Pound
Saturdays market price for hogs was 51 cents per pound.
The highest price per pound paid at this year’s auction was for Ben Loesing’s 287-pound hog, which sold for $21.
The Fair record was set in 2006, when the champion brought $35 per pound.
The highest per pound price in 2016 was $14, compared to $20 in 2014.
In 2013, the highest per pound price paid was $7.50, compared to $9 per pound in 2012 and $19 in 2011.
A complete list of auction buyers can be found elsewhere in this issue.