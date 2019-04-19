Playing at a neutral site, the East Central College softball Falcons continued their recent successful swing Friday with a sweep of North Arkansas.
The Falcons (9-13) defeated North Arkansas in Lebanon, 15-7 and 21-4.
East Central next plays Thursday in Kirkwood against St. Louis Community College. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.
First Game
In the opener, the Falcons were the visiting team. East Central opened scoring with two runs in the top of the first inning.
The Falcons added four runs in the second and one in the third. East Central made it 12-0 in the top of the fifth before North Arkansas broke through with four runs in the bottom of the inning.
In the sixth, East Central scored three more runs and North Arkansas added two. The game ended, 15-7.
Maya Street (Clopton) went the distance, allowing seven runs (six earned) on 12 hits. She struck out three.
Mallory Feldewerth had four hits, including two doubles and a home run.
Marissa Boyd (Union), Kori Fiedler (Union), Alyssa Moore (Kelly) and Street each had two hits. Moore doubled while Street homered.
Seeley Friend (Newburg), Katelyn Gaus (Canton) and Lauren Grunwaldt (Orchard Farm) each had one hit. Grunwaldt doubled.
Friend was hit by pitches twice. Fiedler and Grunwaldt walked. Fiedler stole a base. Feldewerth, Fiedler and Friend each scored three times. Boyd had two runs while Gaus, Grunwaldt, Moore and Street scored once.
Feldewerth drove in six. Street had four RBIs while Boyd and Moore each drove in two.
Second Game
East Central was the home team for the second game and opened with seven runs in the bottom of the first. The Falcons added three in the second and two in the third.
North Arkansas scored twice in the fourth, but the Falcons added nine more runs. North Arkansas scored twice in the fifth.
Madelyn Webb (Wright City) was the winning pitcher, going four innings while allowing two runs on four hits, one walk and one hit batter. She struck out two.
Mackenzie Altenthal (Woodland) threw one inning, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks. She struck out one.
Friend and Gaus each had three hits. Boyd, Fiedler, Jamie Kluba (St. Francis Borgia Regional), Moore and Street had two hits each.
Feldewerth, Grunwaldt and Webb each posted one hit. Webb doubled, Feldewerth tripled and Kluba homered.
Feldewerth drew three walks. Street walked twice and Friend and Moore each walked once.
Moore crossed the plate four times. Street and Kluba each scored three times. Feldewerth, Fiedler, Friend and Gaus scored twice. Boyd, Grunwaldt and Webb scored once.
Gaus drove in four runs. Friend and Street each had three RBIs. Fiedler, Kluba and Webb drove in two runs each. Boyd and Moore each had one RBI.