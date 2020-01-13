The city of Washington saw plenty of growth in 2019.
Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, provided a report Thursday morning at the annual Washington Area Chamber of Commerce business breakfast meeting.
“Thanks to a lot of people here today, 2019 was another great year for economic development,” he said. “We saw a lot of local growth and once again surpassed the prior year in a number of measurements.”
Maniaci first highlighted the Melton development. He said the project has resulted in a “beautiful” 300,000-square-foot facility that will bring 55 new jobs to Washington. The facility is expected to be finished in May.
Maniaci also touched on another industrial project. While not quite ready to be fully announced, he did say plans are in the works for the former Hydra Sponge building on Westlink Drive.
He said the city found out in January 2019 that Hydra Sponge was moving and leaving the 65,000-square-foot facility vacant.
“It didn’t take long to find a suitable tenant and renovations on the building have already begun,” he said.
The new company is expected to bring 30 new jobs to the area, he said.
Maniaci also praised the success of the city’s downtown area. This year he said more than 85,000 people attended events and there was more than $8 million in private investments in the downtown district.
The city’s Small Tax Increment Financing District also has proven to be a success, he said. The small TIF program allows developers the ability to recapture a portion of the increase in property tax after the property is developed through rebates.
Another program, the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), also was highlighted. Maniaci said NAP loans were able to fund five different projects.
A NAP grant allows property owners to make exterior improvements on their buildings. The loans carry a 1 percent interest rate.
Maniaci said all the NAP funds were loaned out in 2019 by Downtown Washington Inc.
Building Permits
Building permits have continued to grow. In 2018, Maniaci told Chamber members the city had a 6 percent increase in valuation of its issued building permits.
In 2019, the building permits were valued at $45.4 million — a “whopping 28 percent increase,” over 2018, he said.
“I will add that this number isn’t totally inflated from one major industrial project this past year,” he said. “Our residential permits continue to climb as well.”
Maniaci said that for the first time since 2006, the city issued more than 100 new residential permits. In 2017, he said the city was pretty happy to have issued 42 residential unit permits.
That number jumped to 59 in 2018 — a number the city hadn’t seen in years, he said. In 2019, the number continued to soar and reached 115.
Maniaci ended his presentation talking about how the city is working on growing the workforce.
“We know, obviously, there is no short-term solution to workforce,” he said. “And at the end of the day, it’s about getting people in Washington — not just to our local events, but getting bodies in the door for interviews, classes at the college and having new families sending their kids to our schools.”
Maniaci said the goal isn’t to simply have companies swapping employees back and forth, but rather adding to the area.
“Candidly, we need new blood,” he said. “That’s why in 2020, a priority of ours is to focus on marketing Washington to the larger region.”
Maniaci unveiled a new video from the Chamber’s Young Professionals group. The group has contracted with Show Media to create a video series on why Washington is a “good city to live, work and play.”
The first video in a five-part series featured testimonials from people about how much they enjoy Washington. Maniaci said the videos will be released, weekly, online.
The videos will be on a site dedicated to informing people about the city — information on what to do, where to live and where to work. The goal is to get people interested in moving to Washington, he said.
He closed his speech by thanking everyone in the room. He talked about the success of 2019 and said it wouldn’t be possible without the people in the community.
“I want to thank all of you for creating our success this past year,” he said. “Thank you and keep up the good work.”