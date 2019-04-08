Washington police released areas to be closed for pedestrian and vehicles traffic Thursday morning leading up to and during the demolition of the Highway 47 bridge over the Missouri River.
The following streets will create a perimeter where no pedestrian or vehicles will be allowed from 8:15-9:45 a.m.:
• Third Street from Boone Street to Washington Avenue;
• Boone Street north to Missouri Avenue;
• Washington Avenue north to River Pilot Point; and
• Rotary Riverfront Trail 1,500 feet to the east and west of the bridge, including the railroad right of way and tracks.
Highway 47 will be open until 9:15 a.m. All side streets connected to Highway 47 from Third Street and north will be closed to traffic from 8:15 a.m. until the bridge is reopened after the demolition.
From 9:15 a.m. until after the bridge is opened all traffic on Highway 47 will be redirected east or west on Fifth Street.