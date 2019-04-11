MoDOT: Demolition Huge Success
Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) officials are very pleased with the demolition of the old Highway 47 bridge Thursday morning.
The blast, which took place at 10:30 a.m., dropped the roughly 2,000-foot span. It consisted of 145 pounds of explosives, 750 individual charges and 8,000 feet of detonation cord.
MoDOT Area Engineer Judy Wagner said everything went smoothly from the coordination on the land and water and crews are already in the process of cleaning the twisted metal from the river.
"No debris from the demolition hit the new bridge," Wagner said. "There was a lot of old paint chips from the trusses that ended up on the road deck, but they were cleared quickly and the traffic is flowing."
Wagner added in addition to the vehicle bridge, the railroad tracks are also open and the river's main channel should be open for navigation by noon tomorrow.
