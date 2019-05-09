“Up in the Air,” by Laurie Morrison
Reviewed by Megan Duncan, Washington High School
“Up for Air,” by Laurie Morrison, is a middle grade work of fiction that follows 13-year-old Annabelle through her summer of trials and tribulations with her swim team, school, old and new friendships, a boy and her relationship with her dad.
Annabelle surpasses others on her middle school swim team, even being asked to take part at the high school level, but she has struggles in the classroom. She attends an upscale school where she finds it hard to fit in and stay at the same academic level as the other students.
Her grades are not the only thing she struggles with; Annabelle also faces challenges with her biological father. When she was in the fourth grade he became an alcoholic, and over time his emails, letters, and calls slowly dwindled until they eventually stopped.
In this story, we see Annabelle try to reconnect with her father and struggle with deciding whether she even wants him back in her life. During Annabelle’s hectic summer she also makes and breaks friendships.
Annabelle often has trouble deciding what's best for her, but as the reader, I was constantly rooting for her to realize which people would help her grow and which would put her down.
While participating on the high school swim team, Annabelle meets a boy named Connor Madison and forms new friendships with older teammates. She is constantly struggling with the all too familiar feeling of not being enough for her new friends and the boy she likes.
Annabelle's relatable middle school story will have anyone who reads it rooting for her. I loved how I was able to not only connect with Annabelle but also with some of the older characters too. If you are looking for a heartwarming and oh-so-relatable read, I would surely recommend “Up for Air.”