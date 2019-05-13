Reviewed by Bill Schwab, MO Books, 5-13-19
“The Second Mountain” is the third autobiographical book I have read by David Brooks and is, by far, his most mature, perceptive and complex. He shares with the reader his current place on life’s journey in the hope that his quest for moral insights will help others find more meaningful “walks” on their life’s journey. He welcomes everyone to that journey. This is a thought-provoking book especially appropriate for those struggling with career and/or personal commitment choices.
At age 57, Brooks sees two mountains in the human lifespan.
“If the first mountain is about building up the ego and defining the self, the second mountain is about shedding the ego and losing the self. If the first mountain is about acquisition, the second mountain is about contribution. If the first mountain is elitist—moving up—the second mountain is egalitarian—planting yourself amid those who need, and walking arm in arm with them.” He adds, “On the first mountain, you tend to be ambitious, strategic, and independent. On the second mountain you tend to be relational, intimate, and relentless.” The author quotes hundreds of familiar adages coined by well-known people to advance his claim.
It seems Brook’s divorce from his second wife after 28 years of marriage shook him to his core and caused him to do some torturous reflection on the values of vocation, marriage, philosophy and faith and community. In addition, he was traumatized when his moderately conservative editorial style was denigrated by the Tea Party and Donald Trump’s conservatism. These simultaneous crises in his marriage and career forced Brooks into an emotional valley where he had to assess the meaning of his life. Through the wrenching process of rediscovering himself, he came to assert the importance of finding life fulfillment by valuing vocation, marriage, philosophy and faith and community.
In a rather preachy style, Brooks marshals the wisdom of great thinkers, including theologians, philosophers and historical sages, in order to instruct the reader about how to pick a vocation, how to choose a partner, how to live out the principles of a philosophy and faith and how to live in community. He concludes with a section on how to integrate these commitments into a meaningful, joyful life.
He does make the dubious assumption that all people climb the first mountain. There are incalculable numbers of people, even in first world countries, who do not possess the minimal requirements for a basic, secure life, let alone have the freedom to ponder the choices and direction associated with the second mountain.
The most exhilarating part of the book is Chapter 21 titled: “A Most Unexpected Turn of Events.” In 40 pages Brooks gives the specifics of his faith journey. He was born a Jew, raised his children as Jews, but ultimately became a “wandering Jew and a confused Christian,” “an amphibian” planting his feet in both “moral ecologies.” His references in this chapter represent a Who’s Who of Jewish and Christian scholarship.
The last section of the book homes in on hyper-individualism versus community and provides a social commentary on our times. In the midst of political divisiveness he calls for an increase in social bonding and networking. Persons who reach the second mountain want what is truly worth wanting, not what others tell them to want. They embrace a life of interdependence, not independence, community rather than individualism.
A worship service I recently attended began with the pronouncement: “No matter who you are, or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here!” That sentiment expresses the general tone of Brooks’ “The Second Mountain.”
For the last 16 years, David Brooks has been writing columns twice a week for The New York Times on subjects ranging from politics, to sociology to faith. He is also the conservative partner of liberal Mark Shields on the “PBS News Hour” each Friday evening. Brooks is a frequent guest on political roundtables. Random House is the publisher of this 306-page book.