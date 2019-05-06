David McCullough’s latest book addresses one of the most underreported chapters in United States’ history, the settlement of the “Northwest Territory.” Most Americans now identify this region as” the Midwest.”
The 1763 Treaty of Paris ended the French and Indian War. One of the results of the negotiations was that the French turned over all their North American territories to Great Britain. This led to Great Britain, after recognizing the new United States of America, ceding to the U.S. an immense wilderness northwest of the Ohio River known as the Northwest Territory. This vast landmass soon became the states of Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin.
In 1787, Manasseh Cutler, a Massachusetts minister, persuaded Congress to pass the Northwest Ordinance which opened this massive wilderness to veterans of the Revolutionary War. Three distinctive stipulations were included in the Northwest Ordinance: freedom of religion, free education for all, and the prohibition of slavery. None of these rights were guaranteed by any of the thirteen original states.
The first band of pioneers headed for the new expanse departed from New England in the winter of 1787-1788. Revolutionary war veteran General Rufus Putnam led the bold party down the Ohio River to settle at a place now known as Marietta, Ohio.
McCullough depicts this era by reporting the adventures of five members of three generations of these settlers: Cutler and Putnam, Cutler’s son Ephraim, Joseph Barker, a carpenter and architect, and Dr. Samuel Hildreth, a physician. Despite the threats of floods, fires, animal attacks and sometimes warring native peoples, these five men and their families created a vulnerable, neophyte community based on the ideals found in the Constitution.
McCullough’s chronicle of early western expansion covers the years 1787-1853. During these 65 years, Ohio’s population grew so rapidly that by 1803 it became a state and by 1853 its population surpassed 1 ½ million people. During this era, Ohio became an important way stop for slaves escaping the South via the Underground Railroad.
The author’s portrait of 19th century America is based in a rediscovered rare collection of diaries and letters and represents an important addition to the canon about Manifest Destiny, the great quest that had a permanent influence on U.S. history. McCullough reminds readers that these men’s individual qualities, such as ambition, adventure, and stick-to-itiveness, remain essential ideals for the United States today.
It is always a treat to read David McCullough’s books. Though not as in-depth as some of his other works, “The Pioneers” is an engaging, educational read about a key, but often overlooked, time in America’s history.
David McCullough has twice received the Pulitzer Prize (“Truman” and “John Adams,”) and twice received the National Book Award (“The Path Between the Seas” and “Mornings on Horseback”). Some of his other bestsellers have been “1776”, “The Wright Brothers” and “The Great Journey”. He has received numerous honors and awards, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Simon & Schuster is the publisher of this 317-page book.