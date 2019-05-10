The Extremely Inconvenient Adventures of Bronte Mettlestone
By Jaclyn Moriarty, Reviewed by Abby Weidmayer, Immanuel Lutheran School
If you like reading adventurous and funny books, then “The Extremely Inconvenient Adventures of Bronte Mettlestone,” by Jaclyn Moriarty, is a must read.
Bronte Mettlestone is a 10-year-old girl who lives with her Aunt Isabelle because her parents died. Bronte learns that her parents have a will. The will state that Bronte must deliver 10 gifts to all her aunts, except for Aunt Isabelle since her gift was delivered with Bronte.
Bronte sets off immediately. The first aunt that Bronte meets is Aunt Sue. The will says that Bronte must stay with Aunt Sue for three days. When she arrives at Aunt Sue’s house, everyone is very happy to see her. Then, Bronte finds out that The Festival of Matchstick is to take place that day, a festival that celebrates the elves.
While Bronte is taking a walk along the river, she notices a boy walking on the other side. All of the sudden, Bronte sees a baby in a basket floating in the river! Without hesitation, Bronte jumped in the river to save the baby. She manages to rescue the baby. The baby’s mother is very grateful to Bronte. The elves also reward Bronte with the Elven Medal of Bravery. Everyone is very proud of her—then Bronte sets off to find her next aunt, Aunt Emma.
To find out about Bronte’s adventures with Aunt Emma and her other eight aunts, read this book! I liked this entertaining read because it was funny, full of action, and it has a surprising twist at the end. Look also for the sequel, “The Slightly Alarming Tale of the Whispering Wars” coming out in October 2019. Personally, I can’t wait to read it!