“Women Talking,” by Miriam Toews is a book of philosophy, argument, wisdom and horror. Philosophy because the totally uneducated women talking in the novel debate matters of good and evil, life and death; argument because compelling reasons are given for and against making a change that will uproot their entire way of the life and generations after them; and horror because the story is based on true events that occurred in a Mennonite colony in Bolivia, the Manitoba Colony.
Manitoba Colony is made up of about 2,000 ultra-religious people who live off the grid. They survive by farming and selling some of their goods; women make quilts that are sold in neighboring towns. Few receive an education. Women are never taught anything. They can’t read and don’t even have names for many of the things they make and use.
The horror occurred between 2005 and 2009, when hundreds of women in this remote colony were raped at night after being sprayed with an animal anesthetic that rendered the women unconscious, leaving them drugged and confused for hours afterwards.
A veterinarian supplied the drug to a group of at least nine men who tied up and raped women in their beds or in fields during these years. Old women were abused; brothers ravaged their sisters, the youngest victim was a child of three. Children were born of the rapes. Syphilis affected many.
The story is told through the voice of a fictional man from the colony who left at a young age when his parents were forced out of the colony because they were rebels. The man received an education and returned to educate some of the boys. He was considered inconsequential by the men, but he ends up being the catalyst for change when one of the women asks the man to take notes at a meeting the women have to discuss what to do about the rapes. (The plan is to leave the written notes hidden in a barn so there would be a record of what transpired.)
The meeting takes place while the men are away for the day. Eight women discuss three choices: do nothing, stay and fight, or leave. They will let the rest of the women in the colony know what has been decided. Each woman can ultimately make her own choice.
Questions with which all of mankind has wrestled are brought forth during this long day. The women wonder about God’s forgiveness, God’s will, man’s dominance over women, weakness versus strength, loyalty to family, free will versus servitude, and the evil in men balanced with the good.
The women know nothing beyond the fields. They cannot grasp the concept of an ocean as explained to them. Can they leave their older children (most women have 15 or more children)? Can they forgive the men? Their religion teaches them that disobedience will lead to God’s abandoning them and that unless they forgive the men, they will never be forgiven by God.
I will not spoil the ending by revealing what the women decide to do. “Women Talking” left me horrified by a situation of which I had not heard. However, I have since read several newspaper reports of this incident for which a few men were jailed for several years.
One journalist who recently returned to the village believes this abuse continues. A reader should note that no direct description of the rapes is given. Each chapter gives rise to a problem that has no easy answer. This book bears much discussion. If I were a high school teacher, I would consider asking my students to read it for a guided discussion. It requires careful, necessary reading.