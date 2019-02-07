Have you ever heard of Winnie-The-Pooh? The true story of the bear is the basis of “Winnie’s Great War” by Lindsay Mattick and Josh Geenhut.
A bear and mother lived in a huge forest in Canada. They were both very happy there. One day a trapper caught the bear’s mother. He shot and killed her. The baby bear hid in a tree until the trapper’s grandson coaxed her out and brought her to his house. She could not stay, so the trapper took her to the train station. There he sold her to a man named Harry Colebourn, a lieutenant in the Veterinarian Corps for Canada in World War I.
Harry took the little bear on the train so he get to the war. While they were on the train, Harry named her Winnipeg, or Winnie for short. Winnie became a popular mascot for the soldiers. She met many soldiers, a rat, horses and even a goat. Everything was good until Harry changed stations to London.
When they arrived in London, Harry couldn’t take Winnie with him. He felt the fighting was too dangerous and he wanted to protect Winnie. He dropped her off in the London Zoo. Winnie learned to love it there. She was so tame that the zookeeper let people in her pen so they could talk to her, feed and pet her.
One day, a boy named Christopher Robin and his father came to see Winnie. Christopher brought along his stuffed animal pig, Piglet. Christopher loved Winnie. He talked to her, and even rode her. That is when Christopher Robin’s father got the idea to write the Winnie-The-Pooh books.
I liked this book a lot. It was funny and fact-filled, with real diary entries. This book is a cute story about true friendship. What is also very cool is that the author Lindsay Mattick is the great-granddaughter of Harry Colebourn.