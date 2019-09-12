Many medical school graduates claim the speaker at their graduation ceremony said something like this: “In five years fifty percent of what you have just learned will be obsolete.” Although this story may be apocryphal (no one remembers their graduation speaker!) the statement is largely correct. Medical knowledge and practice advance so quickly that many practitioners, as well as the general public, find it challenging to stay abreast of the status of current medical issues.
Nowhere is this more apparent than in the field of medical ethics, where the questions “What can be done,” and “What should be done?” often follow separate and divergent pathways.
In “Who Says You’re Dead?” psychiatrist and medical ethicist Jacob Appel describes a handful of ethical dilemmas based on real-life medical scenarios. He discusses the issues involved with each dilemma, citing history, current law and ethical principles. Each discussion leads readers through a process that does not attempt to provide a definitive answer, but rather challenges readers to arrive at their own conclusion.
The book divides the scenarios into six broad topics: The physician-patient relationship; organ transplantation; reproductive medicine; individual versus societal rights and responsibilities; challenges arising from medicine as a business; and end-of-life issues.
Appel admits that there are some boundaries in medical care that should not, indeed cannot be overstepped, such as the admonition that a physician should “First, do no harm.” But in a world that believes there are black and white answers to complicated problems, Appel offers evidence that compelling arguments can often be made on both sides of contentious issues, and that sometimes there is no one correct answer to a difficult question. Appel allows that personal, cultural and spiritual experiences and beliefs can often lead to widely divergent yet equally valid responses to a given ethical issue.
Physicians and patients alike are often faced with questions similar to those discussed in this book. Appel’s academic training and wide experience as a practicing physician and ethicist, combined with his clear writing style, will offer non-medical readers helpful resources when such questions arise in their lives, as they almost certainly will.
The structure of the book, chapters of three-five pages each, invites the reader to consider one or two scenarios and discussions at a time and to ponder the historical precedents, law and ethical principles applied to each.