Sophie Scholl’s life doesn’t have a happy ending. In 1942 Scholl joined the “White Rose,” a small group of Germans who resisted Hitler’s regime by publishing and distributing anti-Nazi leaflets. Disgusted by the Nazi atrocities, members of the “White Rose” risked their lives in their attempt to sway public opinion. Fascist authorities discovered who were distributing leaflets. Eventually the Nazis sentenced members of the White Rose to jail and execution.
Kip Wilson’s account of Scholl’s story is moving and original. Written in verse, “White Rose” is beautiful. Using poetry, Wilson captures the harrowing essence of life lived under the claustephobic pull of the Nazi Regime.
Wilson captures the personalities of Scholl and her friends and family, Fritz, Hans and Christoph. In doing so, Wilson offers readers an essential service: what it looks like to resist an authorarian regime from inside the regime. It’s thrilling, boring, mundane, and clausterphobic.
Poetry helps Wilson realize the emotional moments as Scholl moves from observer to resister. Poetry’s peronal and intimate feel brings this narrative to life.
Early on, Scholl wrestles with the tranquility and normalcy of life in Germany while war rages about them.
“I can’t see how life
can go on like this at all,
as though nothing
around us has
changed in the slightest.”
While being interrogated by Herr Mohr, Scholl notes the cost of trying to escape punishment:
“My voice sounds
So calm telling these lies,
I barely recognize
The words as my own.”
A student and talented artist, Scholl dreams of a normal life, but is eventually called to action by the horrors being committed by her country. On February 22, 1943 Scholl’s young life comes to an end. Unfortunately, her death does not result in an uprising against the Nazis, as she hoped. But with the help of Wilson’s beautiful book, her bravery and sacrifice in confronting evil and fascism has not been forgotten.