Award-winning journalist Scott Pelley has written a captivating memoir from the front lines of modern history. The book opens with words from his essay on the November 18, 2015 “CBS Evening News” after the ISIS attack on Paris:
In these times, don’t ask the meaning of life.
Life is asking.
What is the meaning of you?
This thought-provoking question provides the framework for “Truth Worth Telling,” a compilation of news profiles of remarkable people who found the meaning of life when they confronted the history-making events of our time.
The opening account about the attack of September 11 reports Pelley’s immediate impressions of the collapsing World Trade Center while observing a heroic fire chief battling the firestorm. He addresses the 2008 financial bust by reporting dialogs between Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke describing the mind-boggling decisions they had to make to save the U.S. from financial collapse. Their conversation emphasizes the mortgage frauds committed by giant banks and the risky choices that determined which banks to save and which ones to abandon to bankruptcy.
The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are covered extensively by Pelley, who often reported from highly hazardous locations. He describes watching American planes bomb the enemy and examines the horrendous treatment of military prisoners by U.S. government agencies. Yet Pelley remains non-partisan throughout this book, pointing out those leaders who were arrogant and those who were selfless, regardless of their place on the political continuum.
There are poignant detailed interviews with the parents of Sandy Hook students, a military nurse in Iraq, and Bao Tong, a dissident member of the Chinese government who spoke against the murder of student protesters on Tiananmen Square.
Pelley inserts an occasional “Field Note” between chapters, mostly personal comments about his experience as a journalist. The Field Notes serve as a relief from the steady stream of tragedies and emotionally wrenching stories and stress the importance of free speech and the free press. The fourth estate is under continual attack these days. This memoir provides a convincing defense of journalism and its importance to society.
All these inspiring tales remind the reader of the value of perseverance, devotion, gratitude, and selflessness. Pelley concludes the book with a charge that reads like a commencement address, encouraging readers to “go and do likewise.”
The book is a pleasure to read, largely due to its careful organization and the inspiring stories of courageous people who bravely lived out humanitarian values in uncertain times. Pelley does not ramble, but gets right to the point, describing the historic events and the admirable responses of his heroes. He asserts these men and women found the meaning of life through the kinds of responses they made to the tumultuous historic events that were imposed upon them.
Scott Pelley has been a reporter and photographer for more than 45 years. He is best known for his award-winning work as a “60 Minutes” correspondent and as anchor of “The CBS Evening News” from 2011 to 2017, and has been recognized with three duPont-Columbia Awards, three Peabody Awards and 37 awards bestowed by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. In 2016, Pelley received the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism and Mass Communications. Hanover Square Press is the publisher of this 423-page book, plus additional notes.