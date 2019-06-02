When 19-year-old Naoko Nakamura falls in love with an American soldier stationed in Naoko’s hometown 12 years after World War II has ended, prejudice against Naoko and the soldier, Hajime (James) thwarts their union.
Naoko’s father despises Hajime because he’s an American soldier. Relations between the United State and Japan remain tense and suspicious. The lovers will never be able to acquire the paperwork that would enable Naoko to move to the States because of strict immigration quotas.
Naoko learns she is pregnant. Hajime must return home to complete the paperwork needed to finalize his departure from the Navy after his last mission on the sea. He plans to return to Naoko.
Secretly, the couple wed before Hajime leaves. The title “The Woman in the White Kimono” refers to Naoko’s clothing on her wedding day and the lone picture that survives, one Hajime cherishes that portrays Naoko in her white gown.
Many years later, it is this picture that Hajime’s American daughter, Tory, finds after his death. Hajime was never able to return to Japan, and he never mentioned his marriage to Naoko or to his American wife or daughter. Included with the picture is a letter that alludes to a sister Tory learns about for the first time. The story alternates between Naoko’s story after her wedding and Tory’s quest in the late ‘90s to find her sister.
Naoko’s family abandoned her because she brought shame on their family. No child of mixed blood could ever be accepted in the Japanese culture. Also if Naoko had married the man her parents had chosen for her, their financial future would have been assured but their own plans for prosperity crumbled.
Naoko enters a home for unwed mothers hoping her family will accept her and her baby once they see their grandchild. It only takes days for Naoko to realize she’s entered a house of horrors. Food is scarce, medical care is absent, and whatever money the mistress of the home receives is used for her own care.
Trying to escape the home, Naoko discovers hundreds of small mounds of piled dirt scattered throughout a field. It’s another horror steeped on young mothers by the soulless owner of the facility.
Although this book is fictional, the author based the story on her own father and research on approximately 10,000 mixed race babies born during and after the war. Only 700 children were placed in an orphanage and could be traced.
The home for unwed mothers in the novel is based on an actual maternity hospital that operated in the 1940s in Japan. Many graves of mixed-race babies were discovered there, and it was determined they did not die of natural causes. A housemother from the hospital was charged with the deaths of over 160 infants in 1949.
I couldn’t put “The Woman in the White Kimono” down. Fans of Lisa See and Amy Tan will appreciate the novel for its ability to connect generations and countries. Hope, love, tradition, strength and sacrifice are guiding themes in this must-read.