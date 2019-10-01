“The Whisper Man,” by Alex North, is a dark, suspenseful, psychological thriller, a crime novel full of twists and surprises. It’s also a multi-generational story that deals with father/son relationships.
The book is told from many characters’ points of view. These well-developed characters, Tom, Jake, Amanda and Pete, all take turns letting readers know what is going on.
Tom Kennedy is a bereaved author dealing with the sudden death of his beloved wife Rebecca. Tom’s 7-year-old son Jake is very sensitive and also misses Rebecca. Jake’s only friend is an imaginary girl who let’s Jake know when danger is near. Tom often struggles to understand Jake but consistently tries his best. To get a fresh start, Tom and Jake move to the small town of Featherbank.
Featherbank has a dark past. Twenty years before a serial killer named Frank Carter abducted and killed five young boys. Carter became known as “the whisper man.” He lured his victims outdoors by whispering into their windows at night.
Detective Pete Willis is the one who caught and imprisoned Carter. Detective Willis has never stopped visiting Carter in prison because he hopes to learn where the body of Carter’s last victim is located. Carter continues to play mind games with Detective Willis, dropping hidden clues but never revealing anything.
Detective Amanda Beck is in charge of the new murder investigation. Working together, Detective Beck and Detective Willis are determined to find the killer before any more little boys go missing. It is Tom’s son Jake who is now hearing whispers outside his window. Tom is scared and is trying hard to keep Jake safe.
As “The Whisper Man” ramps up in suspense, I struggled to put it down. It is an engrossing book, and the author managed to tie up all the loose ends. This is a good read for anyone who enjoys a thriller.