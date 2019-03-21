“The Very Impatient Caterpillar” is a zany book featuring a caterpillar with a character flaw. Ross Burach’s insect is short on patience but long on boisterous behavior.
Told in word bubbles, the peevish caterpillar shares conversation bits with others of its kind, asking why they’re heading up a tree. “We’re going to metamorphosize,” one quips, which throws the impatient caterpillar a curve ball. “Meta-WHAT-now?”
“Transform into butterflies,” is the reply.
This shocks the impatient caterpillar, incredulous with wonder at the possibility of transforming into a beautiful creature. Back and forth the chat goes, large, colorful illustrations accompanying text in bold caps that drive home the shocked emotions the caterpillar feels as it learns about creating a chrysalis.
The crazy creature with the big mouth has self-doubt about the time it will have to spend in the chrysalis. “Can I get a comic book or something,” “What if I need the bathroom,” so on and so forth.
There’s a failed attempt at rushing the process, but all is not lost because the caterpillar learns stick-to-it-ness, even if patience never becomes its forte.
Preschool to third grade.