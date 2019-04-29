“The Tiger at Midnight,” by Swati Teerdhala, is a gorgeously written Indian- inspired tale full of secrets, drama and adventure.
The story takes place at a tumultuous time between the two countries of Dharka and Jansa. Years before, the ruler of Jansa, the Pretender King, murdered all of Dharka’s royalty and anyone who opposed him.
What the Pretender King didn’t know was that the land was full of magic tied to the lives of Jansan royals, a special kind of magic that kept the two countries alive and thriving. But when all the royals were killed, the land was killed too.
Parents tell tales of the vicious, murdering Viper named Esha to keep their children out of the darkness of night. They say she has whips that can take a man’s head off, that slither behind her like sinuous twin snakes. Esha knows the stories told about her can be somewhat preposterous, but the heart of them is true: the Viper of Dharka is to be feared.
Kunal is a loyal soldier to the Dharkan Empire, and consequently, the Viper’s enemy. Kunal is happy to train as a soldier, until the day his uncle, the general, is killed during his sleep. The only clue the murderer left was a single whip belonging to the Viper. Kunal is filled with the urge to find the Viper, bring justice him to justice, (or as he will find out, her) and avenge his uncle.
As Kunal sets out into the world as he never has before, he will see things he won’t be able to forget, and begin to have a surprise realization.
Kunal and Esha’s developing relationship was enjoyable follow—Kunal’s character progressing right alongside. I loved their witty banter, and the cat-and-mouse game they played kept me on the edge of my seat! The whole point of the book is to revive the land, and I won’t say much beyond this, but there are lots of surprises, twists and turns that it kept me guessing.
Overall, I really enjoyed “The Tiger at Midnight.” The world building was fantastic, the characters had depth, and the plot was great! I recommend this book for fans of Sabaa Tahir, but I think the story will appeal to almost anyone who likes fantasy.