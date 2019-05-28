Lindsay Stern’s debut book is a sophisticated tale that explores communication as it fails and succeeds in human and animal relationships. The story considers the differences between language and communication by tracing the breakdown of an academic couple’s marriage.
Ivan Link is a tenured professor of Epistemological Philosophy, a branch of philosophy that investigates the origin, nature, methods and limits of human knowledge. Prue, his wife, is an up-and-coming expert in avian communication in the Biology Department at the same unnamed Rhode Island college. Both are ambitious academics, nurturing their students and tending to their research, longing for success and recognition in their respective disciplines.
Prue is close to receiving tenure, but unwisely decides to study abroad just when her research attracts wide attention. She also declines to deliver a public lecture on birdsong that Ivan expected would seal her pursuit of tenure. Instead, she uses the speaking opportunity to criticize her cohorts’ work and pass judgment on the department’s ethics regarding the care of the bird specimens studied in the laboratory.
Prue’s bipolar father, Frank, arrives from Vermont to listen to his daughter’s career changing lecture. Frank, who refuses to take his medication, introduces utter havoc into Prue and Ivan’s lives from the moment he arrives. Frank is the means through which the author gets at one of the main conflicts in this book: the inability to fully understand others’ experiences and feelings, and the inadequate way language attempts to convey understanding about them. More examples of the failure of language to communicate follow.
A visiting professor and Prue share mutual interests. Ivan misinterprets their relationship as an affair. Because he can never articulate his disapproval of the potential dalliance to Prue, this increases the distance between the married couple. Then there is a smart, 7-year-old niece who offers a child’s perspective on her unstable grandfather’s unconventional behavior and whose presence provides the opportunity for a trip to an aquarium that leads to a plot twist.
What pulls the “Study of Language” together is a series of missteps that requires Prue and Ivan, so-called experts in language and communication, to look inward, face inner truths about themselves and finally talk to one another in down-to-earth, humble language. Finally, they put aside their sarcasm, innuendo and misinterpretation of each other’s behavior and candor, clarity and honesty emerge.
Lindsay Stern’s novel is a brainy, thought-provoking poke at intellectuals and the ways their exploitation of language can create miscommunication. The novel’s dialog aptly demonstrates how language often falls short of conveying facts or feelings. It is a clever read, and a harbinger of a bright future for Stern as an author.