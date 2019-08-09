Rates of anxiety, depression and suicide are on a meteoric rise in the United States, especially among the demographic that includes college students. Hibbs and Rostain who specialize in treating adolescents with mental health disorders, have written a guidebook for parents and their children facing the pressures of high school and the transition to independent living and other challenges of college life.
The authors write that today’s “students experience the very real burdens of constant striving on behalf of uncertain futures, amid swiftly changing political and economic landscapes. They are also stressed by the 24/7 availability of the internet, by social media pressures and the resulting metrics of constant comparisons, whether social or academic.”
Using ample statistics, and describing scenarios from their own practices and personal parent-child relations, the therapist and physician alert parents to warning signs and offer practical advice about preparing children for the major life transition to independent living and academic life.
This guidebook presents sound ideas on how parents can promote and encourage emotional health among their children during the high school years. The authors’ models for prevention, treatment and recovery are realistic and reasonable.
The inclusion of the personal example of Dr. Hibbs and her son Jensen, who came home from college with a major depression, is an outstanding aspect of this book. The Hibbs’ transparency and honesty in sharing this episode of their lives provides a rare insight into a student’s anxiety, thoughts of suicide, treatment and steps to recovery. The Hibbs’ willingness to be open about their emotions as they endure years of addressing Jensen’s mental health issues is heartwarming and adds authenticity to the theories previously presented.
Although written for parents, this book is a must read for school administrators, professional counselors and educators because of the unique expertise and well-established experience of its authors.