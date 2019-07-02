The death of rising artist and “starter wife” Colleen May has been declared a suicide by the police. Her coat has washed up on the beach near Cleveland, Ohio, and her car was found in a parking lot near the lake. Her professor husband has an alibi; he was with another woman the night she disappeared. Upon Colleen’s death, the value of her art skyrockets.
Five years later, Byron, the literature professor who teaches in a small college near Columbus, meets his second wife, Claire. She is 20 years younger than him and considering a master’s degree in creative writing. Claire attends an open house at the college where Byron teaches. Dates, love, and marriage follow soon after their meeting.
What should be an ideal situation for Claire turns sour. Although the couple live comfortably from the proceeds of some of his late wife’s paintings, and Byron remains busy with his teaching, Claire doesn’t manage to start her degree. She submits novels that get rejected. She tires of being the perfect wife and making life comfortable for her husband. Both become bored with their two-year marriage. Claire hopes to rectify this by having a child; this becomes a medically impossible plan.
As Claire’s marriage unravels, her very sinister nature appears and her previous obsessions with her husband are revealed. The reader learns that she had her sights set on Byron since seeing him lecture at her high school years earlier. Determined to be only with him, she manages to reinvent herself and leave behind her very dysfunctional and traumatic home life. She goes to college, she loses weight, she sheds her family, she changes her name, she rejects friendships with one goal: meet Byron and marry him at any cost. She finds him at the open house, no accident on her part.
As Byron begins to understand the evil that surrounds Claire, he makes a plan with the help of her sister, a sister he never knew she had.
Author Nina Laurin has published two recent books that seem to deliver similar plot twists and turns as the entanglements in her newest, “The Starter Wife,” according to the book blurbs. The titles of her earlier thrillers are “What My Sister Knew” and “Girl Last Seen.”
“The Starter Wife” reminded me of the powerful novel “Girl on the Train” by Paula Hawkins. I look forward to reading Laurin’s previous books.