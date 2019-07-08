For Dan and Bea, life in London is simple. While Dan is constantly reminded of his discontent—the monotony of his tedious estate job, his inability to make a career from his art—Bea is happy with her work as a psychotherapist and satisfied with their limited means.
When the looming shadow of Dan’s malcontent manifests with his request to go on an extended vacation, Bea eagerly agrees to a transcontinental holiday. Bea, estranged from her parents, requests that they stop in France to visit her brother Alex, the only family member she feels close to, at the hotel he is managing.
Upon their arrival, they discover a vacant hotel that recovering addict Alex has been entrusted with, the guestbook forged with the names of people who have never visited, the rooms each named after the seven deadly sins in a morose attempt at humor, and the attic and garden infested with snakes.
It becomes apparent that Bea and Alex’s parents are funding the hotel and Alex has yet to make the endeavor a successful one. Dan struggles to understand Bea’s tolerance of her brother who he views as a man-child spoiled by his parent’s wealth.
Bea is perpetually supportive of her brother; when her parents show up at the hotel unexpectedly Dan begins to glimpse behind the curtain of the family that his wife has excluded from their lives. Tragedy strikes unexpectedly, and Bea is left grappling with the emotional distance that’s increasing between herself and Dan who is increasingly covetous of her family’s wealth, yet ignorant of her family’s horrifying secrets. Bea, hesitant to reveal the secrets, finds herself again entangled in their questionable ethics as she tries to resuscitate her marriage. As the past slithers into the present, Bea and Dan learn firsthand why some sins are considered deadly.
Author Sadie Jones has composed a fast-paced story, a reflection on the dysfunctional family of origin that questions principles/values and the sins that are committed in the wake of their disregard. Like the sound of the snakes moving across the hotel attic floor, “The Snakes” will haunt you long after you’ve finished this book.