Jason D lives with his Afghan mother in an apartment in New Jersey. One night, on his mother’s birthday, she tells Jason that she is living illegally in the United States. Jason is surprised, but promises not to tell anyone. The next day, Jason goes to his mother’s work. He sees her getting forced into a police car. Jason runs back to their apartment.
After already loosing his father, he cannot loose his mom. He starts packing clothes, food and money. Jason wants to leave and go to his Auntie Seema’s house in New York. This is where he assumes they sent his mother to be deported back to Afghanistan. Jason runs out of the apartment and starts down the street.
Once Jason D reaches the subway station, he buys a ticket to New York City. It’s a long ride and he falls asleep. When he wakes up he realizes he is at Penn Station. He gets off the subway and heads into the crowded platform. On the platform Jason D feels dizzy and unstable. He gives into the growing darkness.
When Jason D wakes up, he realizes he is in the hospital. One of the nurses tells him that he got a concussion. The next day in the hospital Jason D meets a girl named Max, a smart, sarcastic, funny girl. Max tells Jason about her upcoming brain surgery. This surgery is to help with her epileptic seizures. She feels that it might change who she is. Jason D and Max both want to escape the hospital and they make a plan.
Will they escape the hospital? Will Jason D find his Auntie Seema and reunite with his mother? All of your questions will be answered after you read this intriguing book. I really liked “The Sky At Our Feet” because it was funny, sweet, and shows the power of family love. Overall it’s a very exciting and adventurous book.