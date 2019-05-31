“The Royal Secret,” by Lucinda Riley, is a modern day mystery involving characters slightly resembling the current inhabitants of Buckingham Palace. The mystery centers on a letter and the death of James Harrison, an actor similar in fame to the late Laurence Olivier, the great British stage actor and director. The reader learns early on that the secret, if revealed, will change the course and authenticity of the monarchy. It would completely lead to the undoing of the sovereignty.
The chapters are introduced with intriguing titles describing chess moves that give clues to the events in each chapter. For example, the first is called “King’s Gambit: An opening move wherein White offers a pawn to divert a Black Pawn” and ends with “Pawn to Queen: Promotion of a pawn that reaches its eighth rank to become the most powerful piece on board: the queen.” I found it interesting to match the titles with the outcome of each chapter.
All of the book’s characters are connected through relationships or family which makes it somewhat of a challenge to remember who belongs with whom. However, there is enough intrigue about who is good or evil to keep the reader guessing as to how the mystery will be resolved.
The British tabloids have learned that there is a dark secret involving the kingship that comes to light following the death of Harrison, the actor. An unwitting journalist attending his funeral is confronted with an ailing woman who soon dies, but not before she hands over information containing clues to the unearthing of the explosive letter.
Members of the United Kingdom’s military service also are aware of the dark secret and stop at nothing, including murder, to keep reporters from gathering and publishing monumental information.
Fans of mystery, royal family intrigue, and even romance will enjoy this novel. Riley, an Irish author, uses her background as an actress and resident of Ireland and England to provide authentic atmosphere to the novel.