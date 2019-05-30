John Burnham Schwartz’s “The Red Daughter” is a fascinating fictional account of the life of Svetlana Alliluyeva, the only daughter of of Joseph Stalin. Knowing nothing of Svetlana’s life, I quickly immersed myself in the novel. Svetlana led a fascinating life.
Schwartz writes this novel as a journal. The details of Svetlana’s life pile up in journal entries, which allows Schwartz to delve into Svetlana’s mind.
Svetlana carries deep scars from her early life. What is it like to grow up as the daughter of a murderous dictator who killed tens of millions of his own people? The details are traumatic and scary. Trapped in the orbit of Stalin’s cultish personality, she experiences tragedy and lies. Before she turns seven, her Mother commits suicide. They lie about the cause of death. Her brother dies in World War II. They lie about the cause of death.
Stalin gives Svetlana a creepy nickname—his “Little Housekeeper.” A cold and calculating man, he loves his daughter in a warped and controlling way. He inteferes in her life repeatedly. When she falls in love with a young Jewish man that Stalin doesn’t approve, he has the man arrested and sent to Siberia. She marries and has two children, but she is under constant surveillance.
Scwartz’s account of those early years build a convincing case for why Svetlana eventually escapes Russia. On a trip to India in 1967, she defects to the United States. She leaves both her children behind in Russia.
The young American who escorts her to the States become her confidante and, in a departure from history, her lover. This felt unnecessary. Svetlana’s life has intrigue built into it. I understand Schwartz’s novelistic intentions, but it wasn’t necessary to tell Svetlana’s story.
One of the more fascinating parts of the book is when Svetlana accepts an invitation to live in the orbit of Frank Lloyd Wright‘s widow, who is a cult-like leader of a group of people at Taliesin West. It is such a bizarre turn in her life that it is only believable because it actually happened. Given her past as Stalin’s daughter, I could see how she would end up here.
This is a terrific read that raises many questions. How does Stalin’s daughter reconcile herself with his deeds? How does she resist the continual beckoning of the propoganda of the Soviet State? Can she transcend her traumatic past and the abandonment of her children?
It’s a complicated life. She is a prisoner of history, unable to escape her psychological ties to Russia and Stalin.