Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to rain overnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.