An innocent mistake is all it takes to derail the life of Elwood Curtis, a black boy being raised by his grandmother in Tallahassee. That mistake lands him in a Florida juvenile reformatory, the Nickel Academy. There, he makes friends and enemies, and learns that no amount of goodwill and good personal conduct can save him from the depravations and predations committed by Nickel’s staff.
“The Nickel Boys,” Colson Whitehead’s follow-up to his prize-winning “The Underground Railroad,” tells a powerful, sad story that highlights the atrocities committed by the juvenile reformatories. Whitehead’s lucid, creative prose elevates this tale of desperate boys into an examination of an abusive system that benefits a wide swath of society.
There’s no fantasy this time around, like in “The Underground Railroad,” no weird, time-travelling train. Instead, Colson sticks to a compact story that traces Elwood’s life at Nickel and how it derails his promising future. Elwood is a well-read, straight-laced boy on his way up in the world. Then one decision changes everything. Instead of growing into his potential at college, Elwood struggles to retain a sense of his self under the sexual, physical, and emotional abuse of Nickel. He struggles to learn that it is “...best not to interfere in other people’s violence, no matter the underlying facts of the incident.”
The white and black boys are segregated into different dormotories. They are “taught” subjects by indifferent teachers. The Nickel Academy provides free labor for local homes and businesses—labor that is supposedly teaching the boys about hard work and responsibility. The black boys, in particular, are malnourished because the Nickel staff are profiting by reselling the food meant for the students.
The one fate all boys fear is when men with flashlights show up at night and pull them from their bunks. They take them to a building they all fear, known as the White House, where they suffer a gruesome punishment. If the boys can survive, and navigate the complex system of unspoken rules, they can move through the system and be released from Nickel.
Colson teases us with a possible “Shawshank Redemption” ending, in which the boys get the best of their torturers. But he sticks to reality. Some boys are secretly buried at Nickel (and officially labelled as runaways), and the ones that aren’t buried there are forever scarred by their experiences. Nobody leaves Nickel unscathed.
“The Nickel Boys” is based on Whitehead’s research into the behavior of real juvenile institutions. Reading this novel prompts a question: how many people had to turn a blind eye for these institutions to exist?
This is another courageous and creative Colson Whitehead novel that deserves to be widely-read.