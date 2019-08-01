Review: "The Need"

With her musician husband David away on another tour, Molly struggles to juggle her responsibilities as a mother with those of her professional life. Engaged in a dig for plant fossils at a nearby quarry, Molly and her paleobotany team have unearthed several curious items from the pit, all seemingly modern objects but with unusual distinctions.
The artifact of greatest interest, now on display at their makeshift office, is a bible. At first glance the book seems normal but under further inspection they discover its pronouns have been changed throughout the text. Word of the bible’s existence has begun to draw crowds of people, some of whom are less than excited about its discovery.
Molly, though gifted in her trade and passionate about her work, begins to feel the effect of unearthing the strange items. At home, her two young children cling to her relieved she’s not away working, but she finds their attachment both comforting and burdensome.
When a masked intruder appears in their home Molly grapples to protect her children who seem unafraid of the stranger. Wearing the mask that Molly’s husband had made for her and possessing a discomforting familiarity with the home, the intruder presents Molly with a list of instructions she must follow to keep her family safe.
Sleep deprived and fearful, Molly risks her own safety to protect her children and follows the intruder’s instructions. Struggling to do so, without alarming her family, Molly’s reality blurs out of focus as she ponders her very existence.
With her subtle use of magical realism, author Helen Phillips has created a story that is as much a commentary on motherhood as it is an exploration of existentialism. “The Need” manages to be thrilling and curious as much as it is heartbreaking—a mind altering exploration of “what if?”