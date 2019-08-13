In Yoko Ogawa’s stirring novel “The Memory Police,” not only are items disappearing, but their absence is enforced through the ruthless work of the Memory Police.
This beautifully translated, poetic story pushes at the concept of identity, urging the reader to ponder how one’s memories and the souvenirs of life shape who one is. If the objects around you began to disappear, would it matter? Would you still know who you were? If one day all the birds were gone, would you even notice? What if you were an ornithologist and the birds disappeared? Would you still be you?
For reasons unknown, things on this small island disappear; not just one item at a time, but in whole classes, at unpredictable intervals. One day, the island wakes up to discover that there are no more hats. The trouble is, they have hats in their homes. There is a man across the street, a hat-maker. But in their minds, in their vocabularies, in their hearts, there is now a hole where “hat” used to be, and they can no longer conjure up the meaning of the word, nor an image of it in their heads. When they look at a hat, they cannot decipher its purpose, and they cannot connect it to this word.
Without quite understanding why, the people pick up the objects formerly known as hats, and throw them away, burn them, or toss them in the sea. From then on, heads are bare, and the hat-maker must find new work. The job of the Memory Police is to make sure that no hats remain to confuse or remind people of the hole that has opened up in their past.
But not everyone forgets. A few people, including the narrator’s mother, have retained not only their memories of the lost objects, but treasured examples as well. In a chest of drawers in the basement, her mother carefully guards them, taking them out only rarely to share their stories with her befuddled daughter, who struggles to retain their names. As an adult and a novelist, our narrator begins to wonder about the lost items, and about those who do not lose their memories. Her curiosity leads her into the path of the Memory Police, but the real danger may be the existential crisis that comes when objects lose their meaning.
Though compelling, this dark novel does not build to a climax and conclusion as we usually expect, resolving all questions and tying up all loose ends. It is instead written to evoke philosophical reflection as we wonder with the narrator what is happening, why, and, most importantly, what it means for her life. The characters and locations are never named, and their anonymity contributes to the overall mood. If the objects in the world are not permanent, if even the memory of objects is ephemeral, what and who are we?