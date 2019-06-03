Widely recognized journalist Susan Page has written a full and readable biography of Barbara Pierce Bush, the wife of the 41st President and the mother of the 43rd President. Page conducted five interviews with Barbara Bush during the final months of her life. The author was given access to Mrs. Bush’s private diaries that she began in 1948. She also interviewed the former First Lady’s husband, her son George, Bill Clinton and more than one hundred former aides, friends and relatives.
The biography opens with Barbara Bush’s memorial service at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston on April 21, 2018. It then moves to the heartrending “six brutal months,” leading up to the loss of her 3-year-old daughter Robin (to leukemia) in 1953. This heartbreak reverberated throughout the 73-year marriage of George and Barbara Bush. The remainder of the book is an admiring chronological recount of the key events in the life of the former First Lady or “silver fox” as she was dubbed by those who knew her best.
Both George H. W. Bush and Barbara Pierce were raised in families of privilege. Barbara was born in 1925 and grew up in Rye, New York in the household of her successful businessman father Marvin, whom she adored, and her mother, Pauline, with whom she had a troubled relationship.
Page suggests this edgy mother-daughter tie probably contributed to the acidic side of Barbara’s personality and helped her develop a ready skill at whiplashing people with a sharp tongue. Barbara was hurt when given an honorary degree by George Washington University. The citation “...was 3 or 4 minutes long and never said one thing that I had done for others…Literacy, hospital boards, anything. I was a house wife and a mother, a saint who sacrificed her life for her husband and children.” She let her displeasure about the omissions be known. “I had not realized that I was a women’s libber, but I am now.”
Barbara met George “Poppy” Bush at a 1941 Christmas Dance when she was 16. Their romance quickly progressed and, with no plans to pursue a career outside the home, Barbara dropped out of Smith College in her freshman year and waited for her military hero to return home from war in the Pacific.
When they married in 1945 and settled into a more routine family life, George was often away pursuing his career in oil and politics. Bar, as her husband called her, was left to raise four active sons and one delightful daughter relatively on her own. Overwhelmed by the stresses of this life, Barbara suffered from bouts of major depression and several times considered suicide. She also endured the humiliation of gossip about a reputed affair between George and his aide Jennifer Fitzgerald, a much younger woman.
Barbara Bush maintained a mostly low political profile throughout her life. She did, however, campaign hard when George was running for President, and became his most trusted adviser and a surrogate speaker. This formidable, spitfire spoke her mind about abortion, literacy, AIDS awareness and Cold War diplomacy. She also let it be known that she was unhappy about her son’s decision to invade Iraq in 2003. She effected change primarily through her access to two presidents and one presidential candidate to whom she gave quiet, forceful advice, whether they wanted it or not. Page makes the case that behind the matronly white hair, string of pearls and quick tongue stood one of the most influential women of our times.
Catty exchanges between Nancy Reagan and Barbara Bush are only part of the behind-the-scenes political world the former First Lady discloses to the author. Nancy Reagan hated Barbara Bush, referring to the Bush Family as “the shrubs.” When George was Reagan’s vice-president, Nancy crossed the Bush name off state dinner guest lists innumerable times causing Barbara to fume while George encouraged her to overlook the snubs. The relationship between the two women ended in1992 with an explosive phone call. The fiery confrontation was triggered by a television interview Mrs. Reagan had with Peter Jennings in which she unloaded about all the faults of her successor. After this eruption, the two women never spoke to each other again.
Mrs. Bush recounts the way Bill Clinton grew to be a good friend of the family. She also voices her opposition to Donald Trump whom she disdained long before he vilified her son Jeb in the 2016 primary debates. She also addresses her displeasure about the current direction of the Republican Party.
Susan Page has added an important volume to the canon of literature about the Bush dynasty. She has a comfortable writing style that fits well with the engaging stories depicting Mrs. Bush’s protection and defense of her family.
Susan Page is the Washington Bureau Chief of USA Today. She has covered six presidential administrations and interviewed the past nine presidents, from Richard Nixon through Donald Trump. She has won every journalism award given specifically for coverage of the White House. Page received a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University and a Masters degree from Columbia University, where she was a Pulitzer Fellow. She has appeared as a news analyst on every major television network. Twelve is the publisher of this 418-page book which includes two folios of family photographs.