“The Library of Lost and Found” by Phaedra Patrick, resonated with me on so many levels. Who doesn’t love a mystery you can picture yourself in?
The main character, Martha Storm, is a quiet librarian who is gifted a mysterious book that has a unique, unsettling dedication to her inside. After deeper inspection, she realizes that she knows the stories in the book; in fact, she has written them in her past.
One can’t help but get chills when Martha reveals that the dedication is dated years after her beloved grandmother supposedly died. Thus starts the awakening of quiet, shy Martha who is living a life of invisibility after she has dedicated herself to caring for her elderly parents, co-workers, neighbors…in fact, she takes care of everyone but herself.
The special book opens doors of discovery, love, and best of all, allows Martha to shake the dust off her own life. She begins living again and finds renewed strength through her own wise words of the past.
Secrets that can poison a family are explored in “The Library of Lost Things,” and the themes are heartfelt—why do we make the decisions we do and love’s ability to turn things around. I also loved the setting of this book and the stories within the story. I would recommend this novel to anyone who enjoys quirky characters and unexpected plot twists.