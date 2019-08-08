If you like funny and adventurous fiction, then “The Library of Ever,” by Zeno Alexander, is a must-read.
Lenora’s rich parents are away traveling the country, leaving Lenora in the care of a very inattentive babysitter. While Lenora’s babysitter is on her phone at the public library, Lenora slips away into the rows of shelves.
Lenora has just reached the end of one row of shelves, when she notices an archway, and just above the archway, the words, “ Knowledge Is A Light.” Lenora hesitates for a moment; then she steps through the archway.
The first thing Lenora sees is a 7-foot-tall woman with the name badge, “Malachi, Chief Answerer.” Malachi informs Lenora that she is not allowed in that part of the library unless she works there. Lenora asks if she could work there. Malachi agrees. A name badge magically appears on Lenora’s shirt, “Lenora, Fourth Assistant Apprentice Librarian.”
Lenora is proud of her badge. Malachi tells Lenora that she gets to work at the help desk. When they reach the desk, Lenora’s first patron is a robot named Bendigeidfran. He informs Lenora he comes from the kingdom of Starpoint Seventeen in the year 8000.
The kingdom is in chaos. Lenora and Bendigeidfran travel via time machine to Starpoint Seventeen. When they get there, Lenora finds out that the kingdom’s calendar broke and they are having a court session about it.
Lenora also discovers that the date is February 28 yesterday. Everyone in the court assumes that it would be February 29 today. But Lenora gets a feeling that the date is still wrong. She tells the court that the date should be March 1. After a bit of arguing and discussion, the date is set to March 1, and the king appoints Lenora his official Court Librarian.
Lenora also is promoted to Third Assistant Apprentice Librarian. She is elated! Then Bendigeidfran informs Lenora that an elderly woman in a black bowler hat told him that the library needs her help. Bendigeidfran uses his time machine to go back to the library, but instead they head toward never ending darkness!
Who are the people in bowler hats? Where are Lenora and Bendigeidfran going? Will they survive? Find out in this intriguing book!
I liked “The Library of Ever” because it is funny and packed full of adventure! Overall, it’s an amazing story!