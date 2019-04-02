Welcome to our newest reviewer, Kylie Phinney, a junior at Washington High School. Kylie enjoys “realistic fiction with a hint of romance, and psychology books.”
A couple of her favorite books are “Everyday,” a trilogy by David Levithan, and “Speak” by Laurie Halse Anderson. Kylie said she hopes reviewing for MO Books will help improve her writing and increase her interest in varied genres.
“The Last Voyage of Poe Blythe,” by Ally Condie, is dystopian fiction set about a century after World War II. It is like the “Hunger Games” or “Divergent” as the government is corrupt and there are small groups in the world trying to get by.
One of the groups is the Settlers. Their leader, the Admiral, teaches the people to collect gold and doesn’t let the Raiders steal the gold. If they do they are punished. The Settlers don’t know what else is outside of the world other then the Raiders who continue to try and steal the gold they collect. One Settlers’ girl wants to know more than what the group has been taught. Her name is Poe Blythe.
When Blythe is 15, on a voyage with a boy named Call, the two become love struck teenagers. The Raiders attack and kill Call, the love of her life. Since that day, Blythe has wanted revenge on the Raiders.
Blythe is a closed-off girl, never wanting to let her guard down. She wants to be known as someone to be feared. The Admiral takes a liking to her because she is such a good mechanic and can get him gold. At 17, Blythe is offered the opportunity to be the captain of a voyage. As captain, she can finally learn why the Raiders collect gold and if there is more beyond the horizon.
The voyage presents Blythe with obstacles and hardships. She must make difficult decisions and decide who to trust, while not letting her guard down. Blythe learns how to keep Call in her heart and uphold their dream to travel the world. She meets Brig, who reminds her a lot of Call. He is a heartthrob teenagers would swoon over. She wants to trust Brig but she doesn't know if he is the Admiral’s watchdog.
On the voyage Poe faces threats and the realization that an enemy Raider may be on the ship—she must make quick decisions to help protect the crew and the boat.
“The Last Voyage of Poe Blythe” really surprised me. I was skeptical about reading it, but once I read the first chapter I was hooked. The twists and turns kept me on the edge of my seat and wanting to continue reading. Just when I thought I could trust a character, they surprised me. The plot of this book was amazing, and all the small details added immense interest.