Seventy-five-year old Miss Judith Kratt lives in a dilapidated ancestral home modeled after the famous Biltmore mansion in North Carolina. The white woman’s home is 7,000 square feet on four acres; the largest house in Bound, South Carolina, population 400 in 1929, now 200 in 1989. Miss Judith lives with Olva, age 76, her black maid and obligated friend, who has always been her companion.
Theirs is a comfortable arrangement made more comfortable for its owner because Olva does everything for Miss Judith who hasn’t left the house for 60 years. Miss Judith has no disabilities, but she has a compelling need to make sure her life doesn’t change as rapidly and as disastrously as it did in 1929 when she was 15. Only a portion of the tragedy had to do with the plunging financial fortunes of that era.
Living in the old house with her furniture and memories ensures that change doesn't come to Miss Judith if she can help it. Life is slow. Entertainment on a sweltering day may consist of the two women observing a praying mantis moving gently and slowly on the porch for the better part of a morning.
When Rosemarie, Miss Judith’s sister, appears after being gone for 60 years, change does occur. She returns home just as Miss Judith launches a project to inventory items in the house, most of which have not been disturbed for six decades.
Much of the hidden history of the family and town members is revealed as Miss Judith recounts her memories through the objects she inventories. The first is a cut-glass letter opener that she just used to open a life-changing letter from her sister announcing her imminent return.
As she writes a description of the fragile glass piece she is reminded that anyone who looks through it sees disparate colors and shades, just as shared memories are seen differently by different people. Each item she deems worthy to be placed on her list has a complex, often sad story. Even the tiny glass rabbit in the old roll-top desk reawakens haunting reminders of rivalry, selfishness and abandonment.
The residents of Bound, South Carolina in 1929 and 1989 reflect the mores and racial overtones often found in small southern towns. Daddy Kratt, an insensitive, greedy, cotton gin owner who practically rules the town in 1929, is undone when a scandal is unearthed that results in a murder, a lynching and the destruction of his family and fortune.
Quincy, his son, strives desperately to gain Daddy Kratt’s approval, to the point of betraying his own mother. Miss Judith, a complicated figure who displays bravery and atypical compassion in her young life, is doomed to live out her days scarred by the events that occurred in her 15th year.
The Kratt children are destroyed by their essential yearnings for love and recognition from their bullying and cruel father. Only Rosemarie escapes the truth of her family’s history as she departs at age 13 armed with misinformation surrounding events that occurred in the mercantile store owned by her brutish father. Truth comes to light when she is 73 and returns to the decaying homestead of her youth.
“The Last List of Miss Judith Kratt” emphasizes the human condition as it pertains to families and thus is relatable. Each character has a different perspective about a shared event. A mutual experience may leave one person with bitterness and anger, another may feel vindication—another may pass over the situation entirely.
This novel is a sad, but true reflection on the withering effect caused by the lack of industry in small towns without access to major highways or the inability towns with small populations have to respond to a changing technological world.
I believe this is a breakthrough debut novel for American author, Andrea Bobotis—a book that stands side by side with titles by Fannie Flagg of “Fried Green Tomatoes” fame and even Eudora Welty with her stories of relationships between community and families. Miss Havisham from Charles Dickens’ novel “Great Expectations” seems to be incorporated into the ghostly life of Miss Judith Kratt.